CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

IKEA Introduces Sound-Absorbing Curtains To Keep Distractions On Mute

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an air purifier that doubles as a side table to an invisible wireless charger and a table lamp speaker, IKEA appears to have a solution for every work-from-home need. This extends to objects that rarely cross your mind, like curtains. If your roommate is in the other room...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

8 Fun-Shaped Mirrors That Double as Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Mirror, mirror on the wall… with so many fair ones to choose from, we want them all! Mirrors are no longer just objects we use to see our reflection. These days, they’ve actually transformed into a form of decor. You can now find jaw-dropping shapes and sizes with equally breathtaking frames to match, and can literally create a work of art on your wall with just one piece. We’ve curated a hit list of the dreamiest, most fun must-have mirrors that serve as both functional pieces and eye-catching wall art. Shop our favorites, below.
SHOPPING
snntv.com

Does IKEA Sell Murphy Beds?

Originally Posted On: https://www.wallbedsbywilding.com/does-ikea-sell-murphy-beds/. For many people, the Swedish furniture giant IKEA is heaven-on-Earth. They have trendy styles, cheap prices, and delicious meatballs–what’s not to like? However, a quick search through their online catalog or a leisurely stroll through one of their mega stores will reveal one gaping hole in their product offering: Murphy beds. IKEA does not sell Murphy beds. While they offer a wide variety of different bedroom furniture, Murphy beds are conspicuously missing from their product line. The reason IKEA has stayed out of the Murphy bed industry is the durability, and strength of their construction materials. Murphy beds have immense stored energy in their lifting mechanisms which require durable construction materials and IKEA’s materials fall dramatically short.
SHOPPING
domino

IKEA’s Solution to Loud Roommates Comes in the Form of…Curtains

Sharing a space with a partner (or roommates) is all fun and games until you wake up on a Sunday morning to the sound of an early riser unloading the dishwasher at 8 a.m. Well, IKEA is here to bring harmony to the household—it just launched Gunnlaug, a new curtain that absorbs sound and “reduces echo in high- or medium-frequency waves.” While it certainly won’t muffle the clamor of a busy street on a Saturday night, it will help to minimize the daily noise pollution at home that can drive us all crazy (if only these were available during lockdown!).
SHOPPING
KTEN.com

Are IKEA Beds High Quality?

Originally Posted On: https://chiquehomeliving.com/are-ikea-beds-high-quality/. Recognized as the world’s largest furniture brand, IKEA has become synonymous with affordable pieces that look great everywhere from first apartments to sprawling designer homes. As the ongoing pandemic continues to encourage more people than ever to shop online, the brand announced record annual sales in October 2021.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtains#Distractions#Gunnlaug
Memphis Business Journal

Ikea introduces Buy Back and Resell service

We all know the drill. You get your piece of furniture from Ikea. It's in a million pieces. You immediately lose the key thing-y for screwing it all together. You finally figure it out, put it together. There are a few screws left over, but you pay them no mind. You think, I'll be buried with this piece of furniture.
RETAIL
Remodelista

Kitchen of the Week: An Ikea Kitchen, Elevated and Upgraded

We love a good Ikea-hack kitchen. This delightful one comes to us courtesy of London-based architects James Alder and Thom Brisco (formerly of Alder Brisco, now practicing as James Alder Architect and Brisco Loran). Tasked with building an extension to a 1930s townhouse in West London for a couple with young children, they came up with clever, economical solutions—including selecting Ikea base cabinets and hard-wearing, no-fuss materials.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cave-Like Kitchen Becomes an Airy, Chef’s Cook Space With IKEA Cabinets and a $100 Marble Backsplash Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When interior decorator Katie Woodman and her husband, Joseph, first found their split-level house in Ft. Collins, Colorado, they fell hard for its unique features including a treehouse-like upper deck, a huge wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a large solarium perfect for plant babies. For as much charm as the home packed though, some of the ‘70s era quirks just didn’t mesh with the couple’s aesthetic, from orange floral carpeting and popcorn ceilings to dark wood doors and trim plus a few weirdly-placed walls, the worst of which was bringing their cook space down.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

Types of Curtain Hooks

With the variety of curtain hooks available, you can find a way to hang curtains or drapes for almost any look you want to achieve. For example, pinch-pleats and ripple-fold systems create elegant, formal window coverings, while clip rings and stationary hooks lend themselves to casual styles. Once you've determined the type of curtain, curtain header, and rod you'll use, choose the appropriate hooks to hang your curtains.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Shopping
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s Furniture Buyback Program Launches Across the U.S.

If you’re getting the itch to redecorate, IKEA is making it a little easier, and better for the planet, too. The Swedish flatpack company recently announced that customers can now head over to 33 store locations across the United States and sell back gently-used furniture in exchange for credit. What’s more, the furniture will be given a second life and resold in the stores’ As-Is section.
SHOPPING
amazinginteriordesign.com

Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Updates

Sometimes a kitchen runs out of space and other times, the space stays unused for a very long time. So, what you can do is, you can update the cabinets in some way so that they suit your requirements. Let’s say if storage is not an issue, but the look is, then you can always update the countertop.
INTERIOR DESIGN
East Bay Times

At Home: Bathroom mirror makeovers are sheer magic

A boring, frameless, builder-grade bathroom mirror comes standard in almost every apartment and house. Your choices are live with it, or pull it off the wall and replace it with a decorative hanging mirror. To be fair, these not-very-interesting sheets of mirrored glass do the job. They help you shave,...
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

30 Storage Ideas for Bathrooms of All Sizes That You'll Wish You Knew Earlier

Because of their smaller size, bathrooms can be a great place to try out daring decor trends like bold tile or colorful wallpaper. At the same time, because washrooms are not typically very large (at least not in relation to the other rooms in your home), they can accumulate clutter quickly, even if you've made the most of smart bathroom organization ideas. (All the organization hacks in the world can't help if you don't have enough storage, after all.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Houston Chronicle

How to make your bed

Slipping into a well-made bed is a reward at the end of a long day. But many of us give more thought to constructing a great sandwich than to layering the right components for a bed that is comfy and cozy, that looks stylish and inviting - and that doesn't have the sheets all scrunched up at the bottom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IKEA Hackers

How to make art with tape and IKEA table

This masking tape wall art piece is inspired by the work of artist Ian Davenport and a hack I saw here. The LACK side table was obtained free from a local Freecycle group with scratches and other imperfections on it. The masking tape cost about £15 in total and I...
DESIGN
IKEA Hackers

New DIY Doors for the BILLY bookcase: BOHÈME!

I could not find a piece of furniture for my living room that can contain my many books and did not look like an ordinary bookshelf. Looking at the popular BILLY bookcase, I thought it would look amazing against new DIY doors with a natural material. Raffia was my choice...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Curbed

15 Space-Completing Side Tables

When our design firm approaches interiors projects, the largest furniture items (sofas and dining tables) tend to drive the design vision. Often ignored till the last minute is the humble side table. Which is a mistake! Because these small pieces of furniture are crucial supporting players in any living space.
HOME & GARDEN
Well+Good

Yes, Plants Can Absorb Sound—Here Are 5 Leafy Beauties That’ll Help Turn Down the Volume in Your Home

While I, unfortunately, didn’t inherit my mom’s green thumb, my love for plants is definitely at a level 10. I am always in awe of what they can do. Besides transforming your home into a dreamy, leafy paradise (because, vibes), plants help clean up your air, add a pop of color to any space, bring abundance energy, and even repel insects. Another cool thing they're capable of? Some sound-absorbing plants are natural noise cancellers.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy