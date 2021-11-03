CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US files antitrust suit to stop major book publisher merger

Marshall Independent
 3 days ago

The Justice Department is suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and, ultimately, readers. German media giant Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors...

www.marshallindependent.com

albuquerquenews.net

US charges abuses would follow from merger of two largest publishers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Justice, in a suit filed in federal court, seeks to halt book publishing giant Penguin Random House's bid to acquire Simon and Schuster, on the grounds that the merger of two of the largest book publishers would be an anti-competitive move that "would likely harm competition in the publishing industry."
CFO.com

Feds Sue to Block “Big Five” Publishing Merger

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued to block Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon and Schuster, saying the merger of two of the “Big Five” book publishing companies would harm authors and consumers. In an antitrust complaint filed on Tuesday, the DOJ said the deal, if...
Axios

Book publishers caught in Biden administration's antitrust crosshairs

The Department of Justice filed suit on Tuesday to prevent Penguin Random House — a subsidiary of German publishing giant Bertelsmann — from acquiring rival publisher Simon & Schuster. Why it matters: This isn't a standard anti-monopoly case. Quite the opposite, in fact: It's an anti-monopsony case, which shows that...
Author Ed Anderson

Justice Department Sued To Prevent Publishing Industry Merger

The Justice Department has filed paperwork to stop the upcoming merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. They allege that the combined company would be too large and contribute to lower wages for authors. However, the publishers shot back that this is government overreach and nothing in the lawsuit proves that this is an anti-trust situation.
Law & Crime

DOJ Sues to Stop Two Largest Rivals From Becoming the ‘Largest Book Publisher in the United States’

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit in an effort to kill a long-running merger attempt between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. “Books have shaped American public life throughout our nation’s history, and authors are the lifeblood of book publishing in America,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a DOJ press release. “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry. American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger – lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”
Bay News 9

DOJ files antitrust suit to block Penguin acquisition of Simon & Schuster

The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday to block Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the U.S., from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster, alleging that the merger would create a "publishing behemoth," that would harm both authors and consumers. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in...
Financial Times

US regulators sue to stop Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster merger

US regulators have sued to block the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, which would have created a mega-publisher in the US books market, in one of the Biden administration’s most significant antitrust moves yet. Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, last November struck a $2.2bn deal...
Reuters

Apple likely to face DOJ antitrust suit- The Information

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe on Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, the Information reported on Monday. Lawyers for the DOJ have asked Apple, its customers and competitors questions about how...
