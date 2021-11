FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s the future of boating, says Vision Marine, a Canadian-based company that has created an engine many are calling the Tesla of boating. It’s the world’s most powerful electric motor, explains CEO Alex Mongeon. “It’s made for any boats. It’s more like a Tesla of the sea,” said Mongeon. “ We’re not doing any gas emissions. It’s quiet and faster than any standard outboard engine and the maintenance is reduced by 90%.” He continued, “Since it’s a zero emission engine, there are no fossil fuels being burned and nothing gets into the water. Vision Marine has partnered with McLaren Engineering, a...

