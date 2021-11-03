ParentsCare: Discipline, what’s a parent to do?

What’s the takeaway from Tuesday’s elections? Parent power. After a year-and-a-half of wondering if schools would be open or closed, mask mandates, virtual schooling, Critical Race Theory and being told you should leave education decisions to the experts, parents got a chance to have their say. Hoping to get more input and to banish Critical Race Theory from their child’s schools, parents helped to elect new school board members in states across the country. The exclamation point for the evening, was the election of Glenn Youngkin, a Republican governor in Virginia, a state that President Joe Biden had won by 10 points in 2020. Youngkin won because he listened to the concerns of parents, he opposed Critical Race Theory and he didn’t marginalize parents, as his opponent did.

