Chris Pratt Declares Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger His "Greatest Treasure" in Love Letter

Anna Faris is being supported after a controversial Instagram post by her ex-husband Chris Pratt.The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a post dedicated to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares a 14-month-old daughter named Lyla.In the post, Pratt, 42, said he was grateful to Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”.However, many felt that the post was insensitive to Faris, 44, and their son Jack, who is nine.Jack was born prematurely, with Faris previously saying that their son weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent his first month in the NICU....

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO