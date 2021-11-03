CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Pratt Declares Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger His "Greatest Treasure" in Love Letter

imdb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt is letting everyone know that wife Katherine Schwarzenegger means the galaxy to him. The 42-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram on Tuesday,...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Chris Pratt Slammed By Fans Following News The Actor Will Voice Beloved Character Garfield

Tough crowd! Fans certainly didn't hold back after it was announced that Chris Pratt will be voicing yet another beloved character. On Monday, November 1, The Hollywood Reporter announced the 42-year-old will voice Garfield in an upcoming animated Sony Pictures film. The actor also took to Instagram to share a photo of the comic staple cat, captioning his post: “Well this Monday doesn’t suck…”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Pratt: Anna Faris supported by fans after ex-husband’s ‘gross’ post praising wife

Anna Faris is being supported after a controversial Instagram post by her ex-husband Chris Pratt.The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a post dedicated to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares a 14-month-old daughter named Lyla.In the post, Pratt, 42, said he was grateful to Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”.However, many felt that the post was insensitive to Faris, 44, and their son Jack, who is nine.Jack was born prematurely, with Faris previously saying that their son weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent his first month in the NICU....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Letter#Galaxy#Actor
wfxb.com

Chris Pratt to be New Voice of Garfield

Chris Pratt just signed on to be the voice of “Garfield” in a brand new movie. There’s no word on the plot, but chances are Garfield will eat lasagna! Garfield has been brought to the big screen twice, and was voiced by Bill Murray both times.
MOVIES
Slate

The Cringiest Part of Chris Pratt’s Very Cringey Ode to His Wife

He’s become known as “the worst Chris.” Over the years, Chris Pratt has come under fire for attending a church with an anti-LGBTQ stance, as well as for his unexpected divorce from Anna Faris and his political views—he follows several conservative commentators on social media, and he said, during the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election, that he doesn’t “feel represented by either side” in politics and bemoaned the “common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy