The seductive, captivating world of modern burlesque isn’t often caught in the same setting as Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen’s classic Regency romance. With her debut novel A Certain Appeal, Colorado author Vanessa King is changing that. The story retells Pride and Prejudice through the lens of the contemporary world of New York burlesque. A Certain Appeal was included on a list of 25 Best Fall Books by Good Housekeeping, which stated: “Whether you loved the classic that inspired it or not, you’ll devour this steamy novel!” The book will be available on November 2 of this year.

BOULDER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO