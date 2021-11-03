Pulse Podcast: Melvin Hines of Upswing

Crush Ventures, the investment arm of Crush Music, home to management clients Green Day, Weezer (pictured), Lorde, Sia, Panic! at the Disco, and Miley Cyrus, among others, has invested in the company 237 Global, which offers tech and services related to VIP ticketing that connects artists, athletes, influencers and celebrities directly with their fans virtually and in-person. The 237 roster includes Shawn Mendes, Weezer, 24kGoldn, Trippie Redd, Train, Green Day, Alanis Morissette and the SmartLess podcast.
Also as part of the deal, Crush Ventures joins the advisory board of 237 Global. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We are thrilled that Crush Ventures...
