Humane Society annual meeting Nov. 11

HOUSTON (AP) — The crowd at a Houston music festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms and killing eight people in the chaos. The pandemonium unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld,...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress’ passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation” after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal. “Finally, infrastructure week,” a beaming Biden told reporters. “I’m so...
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday when the tanker collided with another...
It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Current and former U.S. leaders gathered in Washington, D.C., to pay their respects at former Secretary of State Colin Powell 's funeral. We’ll...
A Wisconsin-based health care organization and Aaron Rodgers have ended their partnership just days after the Green Bay Packers' quarterback revealed he had taken an anti-parasite drug instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Prevea Health announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. "Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the...
Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian music star who drew millions of women to the nation's traditionally masculine country-style music scene, died Friday in a plane crash, the chief of her record label confirmed. Mendonça was 26. "It is confirmed, an enormous tragedy," Marcelo Soares, CEO of the Som Libre record label...
Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used in the U.S. require an IV...
A New York judge postponed a court appearance for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to respond to a misdemeanor forcible touching charge after a prosecutor called the criminal complaint against him "potentially defective" and asked for more time. In a letter to Albany City Court Judge Holly Trexler, Albany District Attorney...
