CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Video: Checking in on the mayor's race in New Haven

Eyewitness News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn election night check-in on the race...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
The Associated Press

Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
New Haven, CT
Elections
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
POTUS
CBS News

Olympian Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee said this week that she was the target of a racist attack months after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee, a Hmong-American 18-year-old from Minnesota, told PopSugar about the alleged incident in an interview published Wednesday. Lee said the attack happened while she and her...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checking In#Election Night

Comments / 0

Community Policy