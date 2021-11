Shaina Goodman has been the director for reproductive health and rights at the National Partnership for Women & Families for the past three years. It’s no easy time to take the job. To put it lightly, she’s been busy. There are some 7 million people in the U.S. who have children without support,2.2 million people in the United States who live in counties with zero access to care during their pregnancy, and if Roe is overturned, people in the state of Texas will likely continue to have to travel some 500 miles, on average, just to get an abortion. (Or rely on getting abortion pills before their 10th week of pregnancy.)

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO