LeBron, Westbrook propel Lakers past Rockets again, 119-117

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
Jeanie Buss’ power move to take back control of the Lakers is not a new story, even if it’s largely been told in bits in pieces. Whether it was a discussion with Magic Johnson, another with Kobe Bryant or her dissatisfaction with Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim Buss’ performance, Jeanie has given lots of details for why she ultimately brought in a new regime in Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke after the team’s 119-117 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, and he casually dropped a hot take. He suggested that Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose are the two most explosive point guards in NBA history. “Russ is a special player, and he’s...
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
The Los Angeles Lakers came from behind in the fourth quarter to narrowly edge past the Houston Rockets 119-117 and earn their third win in a row. LeBron James had a game-high 30 points and 10 assists, while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook scored 27 as the trio combined for a season-best 84 points. Christian Wood top-scored for the Rockets with 26 points.
The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the loss of LeBron James to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 in overtime on Tuesday night. The four-time MVP was ruled out with an ankle injury prior to tip-off, putting pressure on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to step up in his absence. They...
It's been a strange start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. There have been a few muscle flexes along the way that show why so many liked this club to escape the Western Conference. There have been more injury issues, which was probably expected given the collective age of this roster. However, the injury bug has hit their young players the hardest.
There was no better way to end a Los Angeles Lakers win than this. With under a minute remaining and the game out of hand against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwight Howard squared up from the top of the key for a straight-line triple. Splash. Check out LeBron James and Russell...
Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
Russell Westbrook posted his first triple-double of the season to help the Los Angeles Lakers sneak past the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 after overtime . Little could separate the two teams in regulation, with Anthony Davis’ clutch free throws with less than a minute remaining ultimately proving the difference. Westbrook finished...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points in a reserve role and Russell Westbrook added 20 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets. Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James scored 15 points in the star-studded Lakers’ fourth win in five games after opening the season with two losses. Eric Gordon scored 17 points and Christian Wood had 16 for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight at the start of a five-game road trip. Anthony had another dynamic game in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting five 3-pointers and tying his career high with four blocked shots.
Big man Christian Wood had a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds), but it wasn’t nearly enough for the young Houston Rockets versus LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the loaded Los Angeles Lakers. The home team led by 19 points at halftime and largely coasted from there. In Sunday’s 95-85 final...
Gordon Hayward totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-5 FT, 2-6 3PT), grabbed six rebounds, three assists, and turned the ball over four times in the Hornet’s 126-123 loss to the Lakers on Monday. Fantasy Impact:. Hayward provided another solid stat line on Monday, logging 21 points. It’s promising to see...
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Houston Rockets for the second straight game on Tuesday night and unlike the first contest that was a blowout, this one was much closer throughout. The Lakers actually found themselves needing to fight back after trailing by as many as 11 in the third quarter. They were able to do so though, escaping with a 119-117 win to improve to 5-3 on the young season.
After trailing throughout Sunday’s loss at Los Angeles, the Rockets were much more competitive in Tuesday’s rematch at Staples Center. But despite holding a small lead into the fourth quarter, Houston didn’t have enough to finish it off versus LeBron James and the Lakers (5-3). James had 30 points (61.9%...
This could have been the second Rockets win of the season. Kevin Porter Jr’s last second 3pt attempt was this close. That said, this was also the Rockets best game of the season, despite it being a loss. The Lakers needed everything they could get from their future Hall of...
