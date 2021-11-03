CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron, Westbrook propel Lakers past Rockets again, 119-117

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Lakers' immediate rematch with Houston was...

Jeanie Buss says she had to fire her brother midseason because she was worried he’d make trades the Lakers couldn’t recover from

Jeanie Buss’ power move to take back control of the Lakers is not a new story, even if it’s largely been told in bits in pieces. Whether it was a discussion with Magic Johnson, another with Kobe Bryant or her dissatisfaction with Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim Buss’ performance, Jeanie has given lots of details for why she ultimately brought in a new regime in Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.
Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA: LeBron James shines as LA Lakers beat Houston Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers came from behind in the fourth quarter to narrowly edge past the Houston Rockets 119-117 and earn their third win in a row. LeBron James had a game-high 30 points and 10 assists, while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook scored 27 as the trio combined for a season-best 84 points. Christian Wood top-scored for the Rockets with 26 points.
Lakers News: LeBron James' Injury Update, Praise for Russell Westbrook and More

It's been a strange start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. There have been a few muscle flexes along the way that show why so many liked this club to escape the Western Conference. There have been more injury issues, which was probably expected given the collective age of this roster. However, the injury bug has hit their young players the hardest.
Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
Scottie Pippen Explains Why The 1998-99 Houston Rockets Superteam Was A Failure: "I Didn't Realize How Much Hakeem Had Diminished... I Didn't Realize Charles Wasn't As Dedicated As I Thought He Would Be."

The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
Russell Westbrook shines as Lakers edge past Hornets after overtime

Russell Westbrook posted his first triple-double of the season to help the Los Angeles Lakers sneak past the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 after overtime . Little could separate the two teams in regulation, with Anthony Davis’ clutch free throws with less than a minute remaining ultimately proving the difference. Westbrook finished...
Carmelo Anthony Scores 23, Leads Lakers Past Rockets 95-85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points in a reserve role and Russell Westbrook added 20 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets. Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James scored 15 points in the star-studded Lakers’ fourth win in five games after opening the season with two losses. Eric Gordon scored 17 points and Christian Wood had 16 for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight at the start of a five-game road trip. Anthony had another dynamic game in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting five 3-pointers and tying his career high with four blocked shots.
Gordon Hayward scores 21 points in loss to Lakers

Gordon Hayward totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-5 FT, 2-6 3PT), grabbed six rebounds, three assists, and turned the ball over four times in the Hornet’s 126-123 loss to the Lakers on Monday. Fantasy Impact:. Hayward provided another solid stat line on Monday, logging 21 points. It’s promising to see...
Lakers Highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook All Score 27-Plus In Win Over Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Houston Rockets for the second straight game on Tuesday night and unlike the first contest that was a blowout, this one was much closer throughout. The Lakers actually found themselves needing to fight back after trailing by as many as 11 in the third quarter. They were able to do so though, escaping with a 119-117 win to improve to 5-3 on the young season.
Rockets Edged By Lakers 119-117

This could have been the second Rockets win of the season. Kevin Porter Jr’s last second 3pt attempt was this close. That said, this was also the Rockets best game of the season, despite it being a loss. The Lakers needed everything they could get from their future Hall of...
