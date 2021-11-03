Robert "Bobby Joe" Kvasnicka Sr.

Bobby James Salyers, age 67, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.- He was born July 27, 1954, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Johnnie and Josephine Haddix Salyers.-He was preceded in death also by his wife: Iva Fern Salyers.-His daughter: Bobbie Jean Prater.-His son: Christopher Salyers.- Brothers: Johnnie Salyers, Jr.; Coy Salyers; Gregory Lyn Salyers and William Gary Salyers.- His sister: Mary Ann Spicer.- He is survived by his daughter: Jamie Lynn Salyers of Canoe, KY.- His sisters: Regina Duff of Nicholasville, KY and Tina Sue Douglas of Bardstown, KY.-His brothers: Donnie (Sonya) Salyers of Jackson and Paul (Lisa) Salyers of Lexington, KY.-Grandsons: Blake and Christopher.-Granddaughters: McKenzie, Kristina, and Kaleigh.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Archie Combs officiating.-Burial in the Salyers Family Cemetery, Hwy 30 West, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Pallbearers: Jason Keesy, Jayden Spicer, Blake Robinson, Donnie Len Salyers, Ryan Salyers, Nathan Salyers, Travis Salyers, Gary Salyers.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-masks requested to be worn and cautionary measures to be observed.

LOST CREEK, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO