Airbus charts ambitious course but risks Boeing backlash

Given the uncertain global geopolitical environment—with emerging threats from countries such as China and Russia—the Biden administration plans to invest more in advanced military hardware. Thus, Airbus (EADSY) and Boeing (BA) should benefit from this. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defense and Space. In comparison, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), in Chicago, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, and missile defense worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO