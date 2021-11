Gov. Murphy says he will work with NJ’s congressional delegation to ensure final bill provides relief on SALT deduction cap. After weeks of debate, President Joe Biden announced he has reached a deal with congressional Democrats on a watered-down spending bill that would increase spending on social programs and address climate change. It includes investments in child care, an extension of the child tax credit, along with tax credits for clean energy. But there seems to be more out than in, including federal paid family leave. Meantime, Gov. Phil Murphy says he will work with New Jersey’s congressional delegation to ensure the final bill provides relief on the SALT deduction cap.

