Getting into Duke isn’t good enough

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting into Duke is no easy task. With an overall acceptance rate of 5.8% for the Class of 2025, it’s quite an exclusive process. Unfortunately, Duke’s selective nature doesn’t end when you get into Duke. Social life on campus holds its own share of statistics. One third of students are involved...

www.dukechronicle.com

Chronicle

Counterpoint: It's Coach K's last season, but there shouldn't be any more pressure on Duke

All eyes are on Duke men’s basketball this season, but that shouldn’t mean there’s more pressure. Winning a national championship is the goal every season, but as we turn the page on the Coach K era, this season is about more than what the Blue Devils accomplish. There’s over 40 years of history to reminisce, so let’s take some of the weight off Duke’s shoulders and enjoy the ride.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Close isn't good enough for Virginia Tech football

It is safe to say that Virginia Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente is firmly on the hot seat after another disappointing last-minute loss to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon inside Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back unanswered touchdowns with less than 2 minutes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Chronicle

How 'The Brotherhood' brought Theo John to Duke men's basketball

One of the newest members of Duke men’s basketball has some history woven into his jersey. He thinks he has what it takes to exceed expectations. The date is Feb. 28, 1998. It’s senior night at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Duke has just completed a roaring comeback against North Carolina. After the horn sounds, Steve Wojciechowski, number 12 in white, dashes straight for head coach Mike Krzyzewski for a memorable and now iconic embrace between player and coach. Twenty-three years later, Duke hauled in graduate transfer Theo John, one of Wojciechowski's players from his time coaching at Marquette.
BASKETBALL
Chronicle

Duke women's basketball shows promise with fast tempo and sharing the basketball in win against Wingate

Was it perfect? No. Were there aspects of Duke’s gameplay that, if better executed, will be lethal against upcoming competition? Absolutely. The Blue Devils dominated Wingate 86-50 Thursday night in their first exhibition game. Fans were buzzing with excitement, eager to witness the reveal of this year’s squad as they filled Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since 2020.
WINGATE, NC
Chronicle

ChronChat: Predicting the 2021-22 Duke men's basketball season

Duke kicks off its season in just a few days. What do our senior beats think of this year's roster?. Jake Piazza: (26-5, 16-4, 1st in the ACC) The roster of this team has all the makings to send head coach Mike Krzyzewski out with his sixth ring, and its first crowning achievement is going to be taking home the ACC regular season title for the first time since 2010. I know all we’ve seen so far is an exhibition game, but I know what my eyes saw: a hyper-athletic, lanky and fast-paced team that is a nightmare to match up with on offense and defense. There’s serious star power on this team, but what makes these Blue Devils so dangerous is that they already know how to share the basketball. Because of that, Duke makes a run at a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

Breaking down every player on Duke men's basketball's 2021-22 roster

It’s just not as fun to watch a basketball game if you don’t know the players on the floor. But don’t worry, we’ve got a preview of every Blue Devil right here for you. This year’s roster has tremendous potential, and with the combination of seasoned veterans and talented freshmen, head coach Mike Krzyzewski has plenty of room to tinker around and find the winning formula.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

A look at Duke men's basketball's 2021-22 regular-season schedule

With the season's tipoff for Duke men basketball fast approaching, The Chronicle has previewed every team on the Blue Devils' schedule. From the opener against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden to the home finale against North Carolina, find out everything you need to know about Duke's opponents in 2021-22: Nov....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

Legal (Chicken) Tender: Duke men’s basketball stars secure historic NIL endorsements with Bojangles, others

The end of the Coach K era comes next April, but a new era of Duke men's basketball has already begun. The NIL era started when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against the NCAA in an antitrust case June 21. The court ruled that the NCAA could not restrict education-related benefits to student-athletes. In fear of another lawsuit with harsher consequences and the growing appeal of competitors like the NBA’s G League, the NCAA passed a temporary rule allowing players to profit off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL) June 30.
NBA
Chronicle

2021-22 Virginia men's basketball preview

Starters: G Kihei Clark, G Reece Beekman, F Armaan Franklin, F Jayden Gardner, F Kadin Shedrick. Bench: G Carson McCorkle, G Taine Murray, G Kody Stattmann, F Igor Miličić Jr., C Francisco Caffaro,. Overview: Last season was a mixed bag for Virginia fans. After the euphoria of 2019’s NCAA title...
VIRGINIA STATE
Chronicle

Five things to know before Duke football hosts Pittsburgh

As Duke heads toward the last leg of its season Saturday, one question remains—do the Blue Devils have what it takes to recover?. Last week's loss came as no surprise—No. 10 Wake Forest remained undefeated and added a loss to Duke's resume. The Blue Devils headed to Winston-Salem, N.C., coming off a trio of losses, a stat not suitable for any squad's morale.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Beats' picks: Duke football hosts ACC Coastal leader Pittsburgh

Every football game, our beat writers Cam Polo, Jake Piazza, Max Rego, Alex Jackson, Micah Hurewitz and Jonathan Levitan will be here to give you their picks for Duke's upcoming matchup, and we'll keep track of their prediction records every week. The Blue Devils welcome Pittsburgh to town for an ACC Coastal matchup against in which Duke comes in as 21-point underdogs.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

PICK(ETT)-ED APART: Duke football falls to Pittsburgh on Homecoming weekend

With alumni and family in the stands, on a perfectly crisp autumn day for football, the Blue Devils could not give the fans what they wanted to see. Duke was thoroughly beaten by Pittsburgh 54-29 as star quarterback Kenny Pickett picked apart the Duke secondary, tallying 416 yards through the air and three passing touchdowns, as well as a rushing TD of his own. The Blue Devils took a lead early, but a surge by the Panthers late in the first half proved to be the push they needed, taking a two score lead into halftime and never letting go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke football vs. Pittsburgh

Every week the Blue Zone gives you our can't-lose prop bets for the upcoming football game:. Duke v. Pittsburgh (-21.5) Both Duke and Pittsburgh enter this weekend's contest picking up the pieces from a loss last week, yet only one team will stop the rain on their parade come Saturday. With a 6-2 season recorded thus far and a first-place ranking in the ACC Coastal, unfortunately for the Blue Devils, that team will most likely be the Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA

