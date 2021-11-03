Getting into Duke isn’t good enough

Duke kicks off its season in just a few days. What do our senior beats think of this year's roster?. Jake Piazza: (26-5, 16-4, 1st in the ACC) The roster of this team has all the makings to send head coach Mike Krzyzewski out with his sixth ring, and its first crowning achievement is going to be taking home the ACC regular season title for the first time since 2010. I know all we’ve seen so far is an exhibition game, but I know what my eyes saw: a hyper-athletic, lanky and fast-paced team that is a nightmare to match up with on offense and defense. There’s serious star power on this team, but what makes these Blue Devils so dangerous is that they already know how to share the basketball. Because of that, Duke makes a run at a national championship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO