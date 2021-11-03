CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

proteanTecs UCT Supports TSMC 3nm Process Technology to Accelerate Lifecycle Health Monitoring

design-reuse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollaboration leverages process technology innovation to fuel scale in Cloud, Automotive, 5G and AI applications. ‍Haifa, Israel -- November 3, 2021 - proteanTecs, a leading provider of deep data solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that its Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) monitoring technology now supports TSMC’s advanced 3nm process....

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
design-reuse.com

Analog Bits to Present Papers, Demo of N5 Working Silicon, and Roadmap on IPs for TSMC N4 and N3 Processes

Sunnyvale, CA, October 26, 2021 - Analog Bits (www.analogbits.com), the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions, will be presenting two technical papers on N5 IPs, demonstrating working Silicon of Foundation IPs Including PLLs, Sensors and IO’s Showcases Significant & Broad PPA Benefits of N5 Technology at 2021 TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. Additionally we will be discussing roadmap for TSMC N5 Automotive grade IPs, N4 and N3 IPs.
SUNNYVALE, CA
design-reuse.com

Synopsys and TSMC Drive Chip Innovation with Development of Broadest IP Portfolio on TSMC N4P Process

DesignWare Interface and Foundation IP Deliver Optimized Power and Performance for High-Performance Computing and Mobile SoCs. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 -- To facilitate chip innovation and enable designers to quickly achieve silicon success of complex high-performance computing (HPC) and mobile SoCs, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced a collaboration with TSMC to develop a broad portfolio of Synopsys DesignWare® Interface and Foundation IP on the TSMC N4P process. The collaboration enables designers to access high-quality IP that aligns with their aggressive design and project schedule requirements on TSMC's most advanced process, while optimizing for performance, power, area, bandwidth and latency.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

proteanTecs Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 -- proteanTecs, a global leading provider of deep data health monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that it has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the 2021 OIP Partner of the Year award for Emerging IP Company. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners' pursuit of excellence in next-generation silicon enablement over the past year. proteanTecs and other OIP ecosystem partners' collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lumia UK

Accelerating healthcare AI innovation with Zero Trust technology

From research to diagnosis to treatment, AI has the potential to improve outcomes for some treatments by 30 to 40 percent and reduce costs by up to 50 percent. Although healthcare algorithms are predicted to represent a $42.5B market by 2026, less than 35 algorithms have been approved by the FDA, and only two of those are classified as truly novel.1 Obtaining the large data sets necessary for generalizability, transparency, and reducing bias has historically been difficult and time-consuming, due in large part to regulatory restrictions enacted to protect patient data privacy. That’s why the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) collaborated with Microsoft, Fortanix, and Intel to create BeeKeeperAI. It enables secure collaboration between algorithm owners and data stewards (for example, healthy systems, etc.) in a Zero Trust environment (enabled by Azure Confidential Computing), protecting the algorithm intellectual property (IP) and the data in ways that eliminate the need to de-identify or anonymize Protected Health Information (PHI)—because the data is never visible or exposed.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Phramalive.com

New Product Development: Outsourcing Single-Use Technologies to Accelerate Speed to Market

New Product Development: Outsourcing Single-Use Technologies to Accelerate Speed to Market. To fast-track the time to market and gain a competitive edge, pharmaceutical development companies are increasingly implementing single-use technologies (SUT). Single-use technologies are built using an array of components, including sampling bottles, tubing, filters, clamps, check valves, sterile connectors, Luer locks and fittings, seals and gaskets, and dispensing tips/nozzles. The technology can be as simple as a single assembly, or an entire system made up of multiple complex assemblies that are utilized across the entire manufacturing process including formulation, upstream/downstream processing, and final product filling.
INDUSTRY
Tom's Hardware

TSMC Announces N4P Process, a Refined N4 Chip Node

TSMC today announced a refinement of its N4 manufacturing process. Termed N4P, the new node brings about tangible Power/Performance/Area improvements over N4, bringing another manufacturing option to TSMC's cadre of clients. The technology joins TSMC's staple of offerings, covering many N - the company has nodes on N5, N4, N3, and now N4P technologies. First tape-outs on N4P are expected to materialize by the second half of 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Wasabi Technologies Accelerates APAC Operations And Growth With New Storage Region In Osaka

Extended partnership with NTT Communications Corporation enhances Wasabi’s availability and speed of services in the region. Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, announced a new storage region in Osaka, Japan that will expand the availability and speed of services throughout the region following the launch of Wasabi’s Japanese headquarters in Tokyo in June 2021. Wasabi has strengthened its strategic partnership with NTT Communications Corporation, with NTT serving as the cornerstone tenant at the Osaka location while Wasabi expands its operations footprint to meet the exploding demand for cloud storage infrastructure in Japan and across Asia.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Technology Innovation#Lifecycle#Proteantecs Uct#Cloud#Automotive#Ai#Universal Chip Telemetry#Cto#Proteantecs
helpnetsecurity.com

Keysight Technologies TimeKeeper monitors time-critical applications, devices and infrastructure

Keysight Technologies has partnered with FSMLabs to offer TimeKeeper, a clock synchronization, monitoring and time distribution platform that manages and monitors time-critical applications, devices and infrastructure. Accurate and synchronized time plays a critical role in enterprise, government and critical infrastructure applications. Organizations in highly regulated industries, such as financial trading...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Partnership Accelerates Insights for Market Research Industry

Contextualization analytics platform Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Inc., the world-leading mobile market research platform, have announced a partnership that empowers researchers to effortlessly gain deeper, quantitative insights from qualitative datasets. Today, the $75 billion market research industry is growing at a 5.3% compound annual growth rate, as noted by the...
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Movandi Develops 300+ Antenna Array Using TSMC Bulk CMOS Technology for 5G Infrastructure Applications

Movandi, a leader in 5G mmWave RF technologies and products, announced that its 300+ antenna PAAM (Phased Array Antenna Module) design using TSMC CMOS technology delivers breakthrough performance with the scale and cost-efficiency of bulk CMOS. Movandi’s phased array solution delivers the ideal combination of output power, cost, antenna count and energy efficiency for mmWave infrastructure applications.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Codasip Expands Ecosystem with XtremeEDA

Munich Germany, 4 November 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that it has signed XtremeEDA - a Design and Functional Verification services to the ASIC, SoC, and FPGA hardware industry - as a Codasip Certified Design Services Company. This means it will enlarge the experienced engineering resources available to support Codasip customers with their custom RISC-V processor designs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Electronic Engineering Times

Siemens Collaborates with TSMC on Design Tool Certifications for Advanced Technologies

Siemens' ongoing collaboration with longtime foundry partner TSMC has resulted in an array of new product certifications and key milestones for cloud-enabled IC design. Siemens Digital Industries Software’s ongoing collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) has resulted in an array of new product certifications and key milestones for cloud-enabled IC design, as well as for TSMC 3DFabric, TSMC’s comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies. The announcement was made at last week’s TSMC 2021 Online Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Tessolve Joins GlobalFoundries' Design Enablement Network Program as a Design Partner to Bring Advanced Design Solutions to Accelerate Customer Product Development

BANGALORE, India-- November 03, 2021 --Tessolve, one of the global leaders providing semiconductor engineering solutions, has joined the GlobalFoundries® (GF®) Design Enablement Network Program. Tessolve will provide design implementation services all the way through post-silicon productization. The strategic partnership with GF aims to bring state-of-the-art design solutions across multiple end...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Synopsys Acquires AI-Powered, Real-Time Performance Optimization Leader Concertio

Acquisition Augments the SiliconMAX Silicon Lifecycle Management Platform, Enriching In-Field Chip and System Dynamic Optimization. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Nov. 1, 2021 -- To enrich its silicon lifecycle management solution with real-time, in-field optimization technologies, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has acquired Concertio Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered performance optimization software. The acquisition is another step in the continued enhancement of the Synopsys SiliconMAX™ Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) Platform. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys or its financials, are not being disclosed.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Aviation Week

European Commission, Gates Partner To Accelerate Clean Technologies

The European Commission (EC) and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst have launched the EU-Catalyst partnership to accelerate commercial deployment of technologies to help Europe meet its commitment to reduce its net-carbon emissions 55% by 2030. The partnership plans to invest in EU-based large... Subscription Required. European Commission, Gates Partner To...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

DDR5 Ecosystem Ramps Up

Like all iterations of DRAM, DDR5 will need an ecosystem of supporting technologies for it to become dominant, even as advanced workloads drive memory bandwidth requirements. Rambus Incorporated is already laying the groundwork for DDR5 implementations more than a year away. The company recently announced it is sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation DDR5 registering clock drivers (RCD) to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) suppliers. John Eble, vice president of product marketing for memory interface chips, said it will be several years before systems will be hitting the market. However, supporting technologies such as its RCD need to be evaluated and qualified by customers now so the ecosystem is ready to provide the bandwidth and capacity that will be required in next-generation data centers.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Priority Technology, Wix Team to Accelerate, Streamline SMB Online Sales

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings and website development platform Wix announced Thursday (Nov. 4) a new partnership aimed at boosting merchant revenues within the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) market. This partnership combines Wix’s ability to create an online presence — it has over 210 million registered users worldwide...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

eMemory and UMC Bring New ReRAM Intellectual Property to Market

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- November 4, 2021 –eMemory, the world’s leading provider of intellectual property for non-volatile memory, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that eMemory’s Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM) IP has been qualified on UMC’s 40nm process. This achievement...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Samsung and Alphawave IP Announce Acceleration of Deep Partnership with Flagship Global Hyperscaler Design Win at 4nm

LONDON, United Kingdom, SEOUL, South Korea, and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada November 4, 2021 – Alphawave IP, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, and Samsung are pleased to announce they have secured a strategic design win with a flagship global hyperscaler for a leading-edge datacentre system-on-chip (SoC). This represents one of the first global hyperscaler design wins in Samsung’s 4nm technology, and highlights Alphawave’s continued leadership of its connectivity technology. The design win leverages Alphawave’s most advanced silicon IP technologies at 4nm that delivers 100Gbps Ethernet connectivity.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy