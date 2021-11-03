CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshler, OH

Graminex receives FSRN from Health Canada

By Jen Lazenby
Northwest Signal
 3 days ago

DESHLER — Graminex, L.L.C. recently announced it has received its Foreign Site Reference Number (FSRN) from Health Canada, which authorizes the company to manufacture, package and label natural health products...

www.northwestsignal.net

Comments / 0

Related
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Air Canada forges partnership with Switch Health

Air Canada today announced the introduction of new testing products, including portable self-administered COVID-19 molecular and antigen test kits, through a partnership with Switch Health, a Canadian-based healthcare company. Using the Switch Health COVID-19 RT-LAMP Kit, customers can test themselves while travelling abroad prior to their flight to Canada to meet Government of Canada testing entry requirements without the need to visit a foreign COVID-19 testing clinic. These tests are conducted under the remote supervision of a Telehealth professional from Switch Health and include an electronic report suitable for travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

Air Canada introduces portable COVID test kits, in partnership with Switch Health

Aeroplan has officially launched a new partnership with Switch Health, a Canadian-based healthcare company, to introduce travel testing options, including portable self-administered COVID-19 Molecular and Antigen test kits for customers. Switch Health’s new portable self-administered test kit can be taken by customers on their trips and used to satisfy Canada’s entry requirement without the need to visit a foreign testing facility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments. Unlike the first Tastykake...
FOOD SAFETY
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deshler, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Local
Ohio Business
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Infrastructure#Fsrn#L L C#Gmp
CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
kymkemp.com

SoHum Health Foundation Receives $100,667 Grant from the Simpson Family Fund – Green Diamond Resource Company to Support New Hospital Campaign

SoHum Health Foundation has received a $100,667.00 grant from the Simpson Family Fund – Green Diamond Resource Company to support construction of a new hospital in Garberville. Jerold Phelps Community Hospital in Garberville, CA provides essential emergency and preventative health services to the rural population of Southern Humboldt. On January 1, 2030, new statewide seismic requirements will go into effect that Jerold Phelps Community Hospital is unable to meet.
GARBERVILLE, CA
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$310M SNAP Benefits to be Provided by Health and Human Services

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month which are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend...
HEALTH SERVICES
SPY

Are CBD Products For Pets Helpful or Harmful?

In the last few years, CBD products have gone mainstream. They’re seemingly everywhere, and in so many things. And while there are many CBD supplements, massage oils, muscle rubs and beauty products marketed to humans, there is also a booming market for CBD items for pets. In fact, a relatively recent report from Nielsen and Headset, a company that provides analytics on the legal cannabis industry, shows hemp-based CBD pet products will make up 3 to 5% of all hemp CBD sales within the U.S. by 2025. The report also found that 74% of CBD buyers have pets. On top...
PET SERVICES
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Modeling Trajectory For Hospitalizations Concerning For Health Officials

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health said COVID-19 cases are rising sharply across the state. Health officials say the modeling estimates that 1 in 48 are infectious. (credit: CBS) This week, 1,280 Coloradans were hospitalized with COVID-19 which is below the December 2020 peak that exceeded 1,800 hospitalized. Health officials believe the modeling indicates that if the state remains on this trajectory, COVID-19 hospital demands will reach more than 1,500 by early December. “Hospital demand continues to rely on the level of transmission control and vaccination rates,” said Dr. Jon Samet, professor of epidemiology and dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. “An increase in the rate of booster vaccinations in eligible adults and vaccinations in children ages 5 to 12 who are now eligible for vaccination will prevent hundreds of deaths and thousands of hospitalizations in Colorado.” LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy