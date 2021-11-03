Graminex receives FSRN from Health Canada

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health said COVID-19 cases are rising sharply across the state. Health officials say the modeling estimates that 1 in 48 are infectious. (credit: CBS) This week, 1,280 Coloradans were hospitalized with COVID-19 which is below the December 2020 peak that exceeded 1,800 hospitalized. Health officials believe the modeling indicates that if the state remains on this trajectory, COVID-19 hospital demands will reach more than 1,500 by early December. “Hospital demand continues to rely on the level of transmission control and vaccination rates,” said Dr. Jon Samet, professor of epidemiology and dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. “An increase in the rate of booster vaccinations in eligible adults and vaccinations in children ages 5 to 12 who are now eligible for vaccination will prevent hundreds of deaths and thousands of hospitalizations in Colorado.” LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website

