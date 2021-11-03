CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Inflation expectations rebound from three-week low ahead of Fed

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, snapped a four-day downtrend to bounce off the lowest levels since October 12 by...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD moves away from YTD lows, upside seems limited ahead of Brexit talks

GBP/USD staged a goodish rebound from fresh YTD lows touched earlier this Friday. A modest USD profit-taking was seen as a key factor that extended some support. Brexit jitters, last week’s dovish BoE decision kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Fed Chairman#North American#The Us Federal Reserve
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD fends off 0.7000 for now, but set to end the week sharply lower

NZD/USD is currently flat, having rebounded from an earlier test of the 0.7000 level. The pair is set to end the week sharply lower, however, after hot US inflation triggered broad USD strength. FX market conditions are broadly subdued so far this Friday and NZD/USD is no exception, with the...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

US consumer sentiment hits 10-year low with inflation fears surging

US consumer sentiment has weakened to its lowest level in a decade, reflecting Americans’ concerns about rising prices and a belief that the Biden administration has failed to address the surge in inflation. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index slipped to 66.8 in November, according to a survey published...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly focus: Will US consumers be daunted by higher inflation?

After the flurry of central bank meetings and strong US jobs report last week (see US Labour Market Monitor - Stronger jobs report but participation remains subdued), markets calmed down somewhat at the start of this week. However, another strong upside surprise in US October CPI inflation (printing at 6.2%, highest since 1990) turned the tables, highlighting the risk that inflation will be more persistent than expected by the Federal Reserve and thus raising the probability of a faster tightening of monetary policy (see Global Inflation Watch - Highest US wage growth in more than 10 years). The market response was clear with a jump in global bond yields and equities selling off. Markets have now priced in three 25bp Fed hikes in 2022, which pushed EUR/USD below the 1.15 level amid broad USD strengthening. Spill-overs were also seen in European fixed income markets, with higher yields and spread widening between EU-Core and periphery government bonds. US Brent oil moved back above USD85 per barrel after the US administration signalled it will refrain from releasing strategic reserves to the market.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD’s bull run peeters out at 1.2600 level as FX markets await further US data/Fed speak

USD/CAD recent rally seems to have stalled at 1.2600. FX market focus now turns to US data and Fed speak, as well as the BoC Loan Officer survey. USD/CAD’s bull run of the past two sessions looks to have come to an end on Friday as the pair runs into solid resistance at 1.2600. The pair rocketed higher in recent session amid 1) broad US dollar strength as traders brought forward Fed rate hike bets following a hot October US Consumer Price Inflation report and 2) as crude oil prices (WTI) reversed sharply back from earlier weekly highs around $85.00 to current levels just above $80.00.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from 1.2600, on weaker than expected US consumer sentiment

USD/CAD slump for the first time in three days after posting losses of almost 1.70%. USD/CAD fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. USD/CAD: The 1-hour chart depicts a triple top chart pattern, with a target of 1.2530. USD/CAD struggles to gain traction above 1.2600, is falling 0.31%, trading...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Week Ahead – The great inflation debate

Central banks have a massive dilemma on their hands. There’s a clear and unintentional theme to this weeks preview, something that’s increasingly come to dominate the conversation, drive markets around the globe and across asset class, and that we haven’t had to think about or deal with for a long time; inflation.
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Turkish lira slides to new low after jump in US inflation

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — The Turkish lira slid to a record low against the U.S. dollar again Thursday after a surge in U.S. consumer prices inflamed concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push to cut interest rates. The lira dropped to an all-time low of 9.97 against the dollar...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Blowout US inflation data ramps up Fed rate hike bets

The October US inflation report far exceeded expectations on Thursday, ramping up bets in favour of interest rate hikes and sending the dollar sharply higher against almost every other currency. Headline inflation jumped to its highest level in more than thirty years last month, with a combination of ongoing supply...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy