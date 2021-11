Madison Football is one win away from going to the state championship game after last night’s 35-14 victory over Sioux Falls Christian. Trey Smith had seven rushes for 21 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kadin Hanscom led the receivers in receiving yards at 78 with only 1 reception. Cam Buccholtz had a sack on Chargers Quarterback Brooks Nelson. He now has recorded at least one sack in the last three games. The Bulldogs host Dell Rapids next Friday at 7:00 p.m.

MADISON, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO