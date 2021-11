Even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity are being impacted by anthropogenic climate change, according to new research. Hotter, drier conditions over the past four decades are decreasing the rainforest birds' body size while increasing their wingspans, a study published in the journal Science Advances said Friday. The changes are thought to be a response to nutritional and physiological challenges, especially during the June to November dry season. "In the middle of this pristine Amazon rainforest, we are seeing the global effects of climate change caused by people," Vitek Jirinec, an associate ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center, said in a statement.

ANIMALS ・ 57 MINUTES AGO