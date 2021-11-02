CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress, OH

Shontel Brown elected to succeed Marcia Fudge in Congress

By Nick Castele
ideastream.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShontel Brown was elected Ohio’s newest member of Congress on Tuesday, claiming a victory that had been all but assured in this heavily Democratic district since she defeated Nina Turner in an August special primary. Laverne Gore was the...

www.ideastream.org

CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Ohio AG Yost sues over vaccine mandate; Rep. Shontel Brown sworn into office

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 5:. Democrat Cranley pledges to fire PUCO if elected governor. Cleveland police chief resigns after voters elect new mayor. (WKSU) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the sheriffs of Geauga and Seneca counties are fighting back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors. The lawsuit argues that the Biden administration’s mandate is “unlawful and unconstitutional” and argue that it will result in fewer deputies to be able to house ICE detainees in jails across the state. Attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee joined the lawsuit. It came the same day that Biden announced a mandate that companies with at least 100 employees get workers vaccinated or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4. Yost's office said there will be a separate lawsuit challenging that order. Conservative policy group The Buckeye Institute also sued Thursday on behalf of two Ohio manufacturers.
OHIO STATE
WREG

Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

Rep. Shontel Brown hits D.C. ground of gridlock: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Biden and the Democrat majority in Congress had been expected to promptly deliver the built back back better ‘New Deal 2.0′. Instead they’ve delivered the ‘New Dysfunction.’ And in response voters delivered Democrats losses in the Virginia Governor’s race and undercard races in Virginia and other states. That’s the U.S. Congress Democrat Caucus Rep. Shontel Brown was sworn into Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

GOP, Dem winners of US House seats in Ohio sworn into office

Two vacant Ohio congressional seats were filled Thursday after Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist from Columbus and Democrat Shontel Brown, a Democratic Party leader from Cleveland, were sworn in as members of the House after Tuesday's special election. Brown will represent the Cleveland-area seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge who stepped down to join President Joe Biden s cabinet as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Carey takes over for former Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned in April to become CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. “I take this responsibility seriously,”...
POLITICS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Representative-elect Shontel Brown officially sworn into office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Ohio’s Democratic Representative-elect Shontel Brown and Republican Representative-elect Mike Carey have been sworn in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The two took their oaths of office in Washington on Thursday. Tuesday night, Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore to become the next U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. She fills the […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Democrat Shontel Brown wins House race for Fudge’s seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Democrat Shontel Brown won the Cleveland-area U.S. House seat formerly held by Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge in Tuesday’s special election. Brown, 46, a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county Democratic Party, defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the 11th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic area that stretches from Cleveland to Akron.
OHIO STATE
clevelandurbannews.com

Democrat Shontel Brown is Ohio's new congresswoman to replace former congresswoman Marcia Fudge, who vacated the post in March to become HUD secretary with the Biden administration....Ohio's largely Black 11th congressional district includes Cleveland.

Pictured is Congresswoman-Elect Shontel Brown, a Democrat and the winner of the general election on Tues, Nov. 2 as to the open seat in Ohio's 11th congressional district, which includes most of Cleveland and its eastern suburbs of Cuyahoga County, a largely Black pocket of Akron, and staggering sections of Akron's Summit County suburbs.
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Virginia election offers hint of 2022 fight to control Congress

Virginia's gubernatorial contest Tuesday between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin will offer the clearest picture yet of how much momentum Republicans have heading into 2022 elections that will decide control of Congress, while President Joe Biden struggles to advance his agenda in Washington. Polls show the Virginia race essentially deadlocked...
VIRGINIA STATE
WKYC

President Biden formally endorses Shontel Brown for 11th Congressional District seat once held by Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Aug. 3, 2021. After campaigning for months by promising to work with President Joe Biden if elected to Congress, Democratic candidate Shontel Brown received the formal backing of the president today heading into Tuesday’s general election.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge visits Cleveland for Choice Neighborhoods groundbreaking

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published on March 11, 2021, as Marcia Fudge was confirmed as the new HUD Secretary. U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge is coming back to Cleveland on Friday for a Choice Neighborhoods groundbreaking in the Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood., the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced.
CLEVELAND, OH

