Hikers are wearing down parts of New England’s oldest intrastate hiking trail, the Wapack, especially since the start of the pandemic. “The trail has been very, very busy – a lot more hiking through the pandemic,” said Rick Blanchette, president of the Friends of the Wapack (FOW), at their annual meeting at the Sharon Meeting House Oct. 16. He said extra wear on the trails lately is due to a significant increase in use since last year, especially at Mount Watatic and Miller State Park.

GREENFIELD, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO