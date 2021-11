CADILLAC — Incumbent Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins has retained her seat after defeating challenger and sitting council member Bryan Elenbaas. Filkins defeated Elenbaas by a tally of 970 to 660 votes. The vote tally per precinct is as follows: 279 to 256 in the first precinct; 281 to 169 in the second precinct; and 410 to 235 in the third precinct. Results are unofficial.

