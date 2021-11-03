NY-CntyEx-Wchster-elected

It’s not just any other Tuesday. Another Election Day is upon us, with key races across New York and New Jersey prompting voters to head to the polls. Below you’ll find the latest updates, resources and information. 9:25 p.m. update Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, will oversee cases involving former President Trump. […]
Candidates in New York and New Jersey could be making history Tuesday in several key races across the region. Political analysts Basil Smikle and Tara Dowdell joined the PIX11 Morning News to preview how the races could shape up by the end of Election Day.
Here is a list of uncontested races in New York.
Voters in New York appeared to reject three amendments to the state constitution on Tuesday that would have modified the state’s redistricting process and made it easier to vote, while approving two others on the environment and courts in New York City. As of midnight, more than 85% of the...
Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
Republicans and conservatives are claiming victory in the rejection of three ballot proposals that would have allowed mail in voting in New York, same day voter registration, and made changes to the state’s redistricting process. Supporters say they wish Democratic elected officials had pushed harder for the measures. State GOP...
Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
Sarah Silikula’s son got into the car after school one day last month, upset and confused by what his teacher had just taught him. Armed with new knowledge, the eighth-grader had an announcement and a revisionist history lesson for his mother. “I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting any more...
A weekend event featuring a speech by George Zimmerman was cancelled by an Idaho hotel group after the company found out the man who murdered Florida teenager Trayvon Martin was set to be a headlining attraction at their venue.
What President Joe Biden derisively declared "garbage" last week turned out to be true just a few days later. For most American men and women who work hard to support their families, this kind of ineptness and double talk from our president comes as no surprise. It’s why trust in government seems to be at an all-time low—and it’s completely warranted.
It’s Election Day in Virginia as voters go to the polls to elect their next governor. The race between Democrat and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a dead heat. The question voters will answer today: if Republicans are successful in turning Virginia—now blue and...
Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
Amid conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine and QAnon, hackling colleagues, and anti-mask rhetoric, controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to have lost almost one-third of her salary for the fines she racked up over the months. Greene and her fellow Republicans had previously failed to overturn the fines...
