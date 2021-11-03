Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

The global Body Composition Analyzer market was valued at 844.14 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The body composition analyzer is probably the most innovative and non-invasive of all its technologies, scientifically proven to be highly accurate, dependable and give highly consistent results. This is a very useful tool for accessing optimum physical health as our health of our body is highly dependent on proper body composition. Although, one must consider that body composition cannot be accurately measured without the help of laboratory tests but it can definitely be measured with this amazing instrument. With this instrument one can measure weight, BMI or percentage of body fat.

