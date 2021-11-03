Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

Cell therapy is one of the most promising and speedily advancing techniques that aid in repairing damaged or destroyed tissue. It is a cell transplantation therapy in which human cells are injected or grafted into the patient’s body to repair or replace damaged or diseased cells and tissues. Continuous research and innovations in cell therapy has led to the use of different types of cells such as hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, lymphocytes for treating various chronic diseases, cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary problems, and neurological disorders. Factors such as increasing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification approvals for cell therapy manufacturing, increasing investments for developing enhanced cell therapies, rising awareness about stem cell therapies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding healthcare budget are boosting market growth. In addition, various market players are focusing on developing enhanced therapies for cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
