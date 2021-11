Examining addiction’s impact on family members and the importance of cultural humility. For patients with substance abuse disorders, deciding to pursue recovery takes courage. The counselors who guide them through that process require something else in addition to their expertise in order to understand what triggers a patient’s addiction; to help them maintain their determination and courage to succeed; and to navigate the stigma that so often colors society’s perceptions of those with substance use disorders. They must empathize with the patient’s humanity and the addiction’s entire impact – physical, psychological, emotional, social and spiritual – on the patient, and on their loved ones.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO