CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber Says Dating Madison Prewett Was the "Most Difficult Experience" Ever

imdb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Weber is sharing a bit more insight into the turbulence he and ex Madison Prewett experienced. The former The Bachelor star spoke to Page...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Why Did Emmy Medders & Chase Chrisley Split, Anyway?

Chrisley Knows Best fans were devastated to learn Emmy Medders and Chase Chrisley split up. The question is: Why? Why did this beautiful couple break up? Chrisley Knows Best fans were convinced Emmy Medders was marriage material for Chase. They noted she looked like a younger version of his mother. And, they fantasized about the beautiful children the couple would have together.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

You won't believe how much Kyle Richards earns on RHOBH

It’s no secret that Kyle Richards lives a life of luxury, which is often showcased on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo star is already known for her familial links to the Hilton family, who famously own a huge global hotel merchandise worth billions. Despite growing up among...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Suni Lee Says She’s Going Through ‘Things People Don’t Know About’ After Getting Sick on ‘DWTS’

Doing her best. Suni Lee gave fans an update on how she’s feeling after she got sick and ran out of the Dancing With the Stars ballroom on Queen night. “Could def be better,” the Olympian, 18, replied during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, November 4, when a follower asked how her mental health is holding up. “But it’s just a lot on my plate all at one time & a lot of things ppl don’t know about.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Prewett
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carrie Ann Inaba gives emotional health update as she admits she 'never considered' leaving DWTS

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has good news for fans - she never considered leaving the hit dancing show, despite a devastating health battle this past year. Carrie was diagnosed with Lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, Fibromaylgia, and chronic pain, and made the sad decision to step back from her role as a host of CBS show The Talk.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
imdb.com

For This Is Us' Final Season, Susan Kelechi Watson Wrote a Follow-Up to Beth's Origin Story Episode

This Is Us‘ farewell run will explore more of Bethany “Beth” Clarke Pearson’s origin story — and courtesy of no less than Beth’s portrayer herself. Castmember Susan Kelechi Watson shared on Instagram on Thursday an image of the script for the sixth and final season’s sixth episode, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” which she co-wrote with executive story editor Eboni Freeman.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Stranger Things 4 Episode Titles Tease a Curse, a Massacre and Billy (?!) — Plus, Get a Narrowed-Down Release Date

Stranger Things Day keeps on giving, following up Saturday morning’s teaser trailer release with all of the episode titles for Season 4 plus a narrowed-down premiere date. The reveal video above lists the nine episode titles for Season 4 — including “The Hellfire Club” (Marvel crossover, or the name of the Mean Girls at Eleven’s school?)… “Vecna’s Curse” (a Dungeons & Dragon reference)… “Dear Billy” (is someone writing a letter to Max’s dead brother?)… “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (a new one, or a flashback/revisiting/Sean Astin encore?)… and “Papa” (sniff!). And if you watch to the very end,
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Dickinson Season 3 Premiere Recap: Life (and Death) During Wartime

Dickinson is going out with pens blazing, kicking off its final season with a premiere jam-packed with big life changes. A narrator begins Friday’s premiere telling us how Emily Dickinson peaked as a poet during the Civil War, cranking out a poem per day, and we see Emily on the battlefield holding a rifle and dodging cannon blasts — but in reality, she’s in her room, using her pen as her weapon. She and her family attend the funeral of her Aunt Lavinia, and Emily’s mother is inconsolable. (It doesn’t help that the reverend is too busy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

The Married at First Sight family keeps on growing. E! News can exclusively confirm Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Nov. 3. Westin Paul Hurd was born weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches. "Mommy and baby are doing great and daddy is over the moon!" a rep for the couple shared with E! News. Just last week, viewers of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam watched the pair find out they were having a baby boy. When the secret was out, both mom and dad couldn't hide their excitement. "I'm very happy," Jessica shared on the Lifetime reality show. "It feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Inside Tayshia Adams' Journey to the New York City Marathon With Zac Clark

There's no amount of rose ceremonies that could prepare Tayshia Adams for her next journey. While many fans know the reality star from her time on The Bachelorette, Tayshia has her eyes set on a new goal this weekend in the Big Apple. After months of training, the Click Bait podcast co-host is ready to complete the New York City Marathon with her fiancé, Zac Clark. "I don't think it's hit me exactly what I'm about to do yet," Tayshia, 31, exclusively shared with E! News. "This is not Zac's first rodeo, so I think he's kind of a lifer when it comes to marathons at this point. I kind of just jumped on the marathon bandwagon and he's been really...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
imdb.com

Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye "Ye" West's "Wife" Comments

There may be more 808s and heartbreaks in store for Ye—the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year but it seems Ye hasn't accepted it's over. The 44-year-old rapper recently raised eyebrows when he referred to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as his "wife" and expressed that he still wants them "to be together." A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that while it's true Ye indeed "is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out," the Skims founder has a different view on what their future looks like. Says the insider, "There's no chance for reconciliation at this...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Jana Kramer, Stephen Colletti and Others Have a Sweet One Tree Hill Reunion

The One Tree Hill gang is back together again! Well, many of them, anyway. Several cast members took part in an official weekend reunion for the CW show, a fundraiser titled A Weekend In Tree Hill 3, hosted by Friends With Benefits Charity Events at the building that housed the show's Tric nightclub in Wilmington, N.C. On Friday, Nov. 5, Jana Kramer (Alex) and Kate Voegele (Mia) both performed onstage, including together, while former co-stars Antwon Tanner (Skills) emceed and Tyler Hilton (Chris) gave a virtual musical performance. In the middle of Jana's set, Shantal Van Santen (Quinn) surprised her former co-star from the side of the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy