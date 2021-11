PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli will concede the New Jersey governor’s race to incumbent Phil Murphy on Friday, a campaign spokesperson confirms to CBS3. Ciattarelli will make the announcement Friday during a 1 p.m. press conference. Murphy defeated Ciattarelli by a 51% to 48% margin — nearly 74,000 votes as of Thursday evening — in last week’s election. Ciattarelli is a former Assembly member who campaigned on a mix of traditional issues, like lowering the state’s high property taxes, as well as against COVID-19 mandates. Murphy became the first Democrat to win reelection as governor in 44 years. He focused principally...

