Love Ciders? Woodford Mansion is Hosting CiderFest With Picnic Baskets Curated by Liberty Kitchen

Fast casual hot chicken franchise continues holiday tradition of donating food baskets to Los Angeles families in need. October 25, 2021 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA - The Red Chickz - the trendiest new Nashville hot chicken franchise - is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit for the sixth year in a row by donating baskets of food to financially challenged families in Los Angeles, California. The Red Chickz leadership team, staff, and volunteers will be assembling and delivering the baskets on Tuesday, November 23. Each basket is valued between $50 and $70 and includes turkey, stuffing, bread, vegetables, drinks, and desserts. The brand has set up an online fundraiser for the event and is accepting donations until November 16. All donations will go towards purchasing the basket items.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO