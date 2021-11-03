Love Ciders? Woodford Mansion is Hosting CiderFest With Picnic Baskets Curated by Liberty Kitchen

Greensboro, NC, Oct. 31, 2021 – Eat, drink, and be scary! World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, known for its unparalleled beer selection, mouthwatering menu offerings and unique entertainment, will host a Spooktacular Sunday Scaries brunch event on Halloween, Sun., Oct. 31. Guests will be able to sink their fangs into delicious spooky-themed menu items,including Pumpkin Pancakes (pumpkin-infused sweet cream pancakes topped with pumpkin spiced whipped cream, candy pumpkins and served with Bourbon maple syrup and powdered sugar); Halloween Hash (crispy potatoes, tossed with onions and peppers, applewood smoked bacon and scallions, topped with three-Jalapeno cheddar sausage “Octopuses” and hollandaise); Eyeball Poppers (fresh-baked vanilla glazed eyeball donuts) and much more. World of Beer will also offer a specialty cocktail menu, which will feature a Bloody Mimosa (Blood Orange Puree, OJ and Sparkling Wine); Sunday Scaries (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Aperol, Orange Juice and Ginger Beer); and Cherry Boo-ze Shooter (Effen Black Cherry Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur and Tart Cherry); and more!
