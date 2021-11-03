‘Dune’ Costume Designer Shares Symbolic Inspirations for Epic’s Visionary Styles

After Alejandro Jodorowsky’s aborted 1970s project, David Lynch’s (unfairly) reviled 1984 version, and a 2000 miniseries best remembered for its outrageous costumes, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is the latest attempt at tackling Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi cult novel. For those new to the hallowed text, it’s a tale of a messiah-in-training, where young prince Paul Atreides (here played by Timothée Chalamet) finds himself at the center of an interplanetary war. Sent to the arid Arrakis to harvest the “spice,” a substance so powerful it fuels interstellar travel, his imperial family is slaughtered by a rival clan, and Paul must rally the indigenous Fremen to restore justice in the galaxy. Unlike Lynch’s adaptation, Villeneuve’s Dune covers just over a half of Herbert’s opus, and the decision affords the film ample room to create, as per The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey, “a film of such literal and emotional.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO