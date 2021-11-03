CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune’ Costume Designer Shares Symbolic Inspirations for Epic’s Visionary Styles

imdb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Denis Villeneuve first approached costume designer Jacqueline West to work on Dune, she flatly refused. “‘No, I don’t do...

www.imdb.com

Variety

Oscars: ‘Eternals’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Shouldn’t Keep It Out of the Visual Effects Race

“Eternals,” the newest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comes from the Oscars’ reigning best director Chloé Zhao, but has been met with tepid reception from critics. Ahead of its release in theaters on Friday, the film is currently sitting at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score for an MCU film, which is baffling considering it’s sitting under “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) and “Iron Man 2” (2010). It’s unlikely it will join “Black Panther” (2018), the only Marvel feature to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, but what about the other categories? The visual effects category seems...
aiptcomics

A non ‘Dune’ fan’s review of the sci-fi epic

Dune has long been regarded as a book that is impossible to adapt to film. David Lynch’s attempt in 1984 seemed to further prove this statement. Denis Villeneuve’s take on the lauded book was supposed to be the one, however. The French Canadian filmmaker has excelled at making science fiction films in the past, after all.
Journal Tribune

Review: DUNE is a weird, scary, and biblical space epic

"A great man does not seek to lead; he is called to it.”. This weekend saw the long-awaited release of Denis Villenueve’s grandiose, star-studded, adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel DUNE in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, WB’s two-and-a-half-hour blockbuster is well worth the wait.
MusicRadar.com

Dune's sound designers reveal how they created the sound of the sandworms

The sci-fi blockbuster Dune has been making headlines this week thanks to the ambitious world-building of its sound and VFX teams, who were tasked with creating a whole new planet by director Denis Villeneuve. In an interview with WIRED, members of Dune's sound team Mark Mangini and Theo Green discussed...
dailyutahchronicle.com

‘Dune’: Villeneuve’s Epic Adaptation, Deserving of the Big Screen

Since his 2016 film “Arrival,” Canadian director Denis Villeneuve has been slowly drifting into the harsh wastelands of science-fiction cinema. A warzone dominated by the likes of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek,” Villeneuve has tactically navigated the trenches in order to survive. With “Arrival,” we witnessed a heart-filled and beautiful...
Harper's Bazaar

The Harder They Fall’s Antoinette Messam on what it takes to make it as a costume designer

“It was a very big job, right in the middle of Covid,” says Antoinette Messam, of designing the costumes for Jeymes Samuel’s blockbuster Western, The Harder They Fall. The movie – starring Idris Elba, Regina King and Zazie Beetz, and produced by Jay Z – is in many senses a traditional Western, telling the violent story of an outlaw seeking revenge when his enemy is released from prison. But, due to the ground-breaking way it presents Black cowboys, this was a unique project, and one that Messam was immensely proud to be a part of.
imdb.com

The Current Debate: The Style and Substance of Villeneuve’s "Dune"

After Alejandro Jodorowsky’s aborted 1970s project, David Lynch’s (unfairly) reviled 1984 version, and a 2000 miniseries best remembered for its outrageous costumes, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is the latest attempt at tackling Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi cult novel. For those new to the hallowed text, it’s a tale of a messiah-in-training, where young prince Paul Atreides (here played by Timothée Chalamet) finds himself at the center of an interplanetary war. Sent to the arid Arrakis to harvest the “spice,” a substance so powerful it fuels interstellar travel, his imperial family is slaughtered by a rival clan, and Paul must rally the indigenous Fremen to restore justice in the galaxy. Unlike Lynch’s adaptation, Villeneuve’s Dune covers just over a half of Herbert’s opus, and the decision affords the film ample room to create, as per The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey, “a film of such literal and emotional.
Loyola Phoenix

‘Dune’: The Beginning of an Epic Saga

Love it or hate it, “Dune” is bound to leave every viewer in awe. Featuring some of the most striking visuals of all time, the movie is a one-of-a-kind experience. Often considered the “unadaptable novel” — legendary director David Lynch attempted (and failed) the daunting task in 1984 — written by Frank Herbert, the book’s complex structure with hundreds of characters, religious allegories and a high-concept premise seems more fit for the page than the screen.
GeekTyrant

Review: Denis Villeneuve's DUNE Is Truly an Epic Masterpiece

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune has finally been released! Fans have been waiting to see this movie for a long time, and I’m happy to say that the movie was well worth the wait! Villeneuve is one hell of a talented filmmaker, and I was confident that he would deliver a great Dune movie, and he did! The filmmaker ended up making an epic masterpiece!
ELLE DECOR

How Production Designer Patrice Vermette Created the Epic Look of ‘Dune’

When it comes to making movies, it’s a production designer’s job to transport you to a different world. But in the case of Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s epic new film, that also involved creating entire planets. To pull off the godlike feat, Villeneuve tapped frequent collaborator and fellow French-Canadian Patrice Vermette,...
townandcountrymag.com

The Met’s New Afrofuturist Exhibit Inspires Symbolic and Stylish Jewelry

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art approached Ten Thousand Things to create jewelry to celebrate its new Afrofuturist exhibition, Ron Anderson and David Rees immersed themselves in the museum’s ancient African collections and the story of Seneca Village, a predominantly Black settlement in New York City that was destroyed in 1857 by the city to make way for Central Park. Acknowledging that injustice, the exhibition asks: What if this community had the opportunity to thrive?
Iowa State Daily

"Dune": A sci-fi epic reimagined for the big screen

The 1965 book “Dune” raised the bar of science fiction literature at the time. Its rich level of detail in mythology, world-building and character depth was unheard of and until today is considered one of the prime examples of its genre. Since then, Frank Herbert’s dystopian world was adapted into a live action movie and tv series, however neither were able to capture the true essence of the book.
The Independent

Top designer Harkiran Kalsi shares her inspiring tips

Famous for her bright, graphic, high impact work Harkiran Kalsi has been lauded as one the 25 most exciting designers working today. Here she shares her tips for creative success and the key kit she uses everyday. “[Design] is a real combination of tech and creativity,” Harky says. “I’m so...
