US Federal Reserve to begin tapering pandemic stimulus package – as it happened

Wall Street at record highs as taper begins

And finally, stocks in New York have closed at fresh record highs, as investors take the Fed’s decision to slow its stimulus calmly.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the broader S&P 500 and the tech-focused Nasdaq all hit new highs.

Dow: up 105 points or 0.3% at 36,157.58 points

S&P 500: up 30 points or 0.65% at 4,660.57

Nasdaq Composite: up 162 points or 1% at 15,811.58

While investors expected the Fed to start tapering today, they may be reassured by Jerome Powell’s patient message that it’s not time to raise interest rates yet.

The central bank has given itself some flexibility by not committing to a specific tapering timetable beyond December (although it may well continue cutting $15bn off its bond purchases each month).



Anna Stupnytska, Global Economist, Fidelity International, explains:

Not committing to a specific taper timeline has given the Fed some flexibility in adjusting the pace of purchases in 2022, allowing for an accelerated reduction if inflation proves to be stickier than expected, although the adjustment can occur in either direction.” “With the policy announcement meeting expectations, the focus now shifts to the question of what this means for policy rates. At the Jackson Hole Summit in August, Fed Chair Jerome Powell explicitly acknowledged two different tests for tapering and rate hikes, breaking the link between the two. But as inflation has continuously surprised on the upside since then, the Fed’s thinking must have shifted towards a higher likelihood of an earlier lift off, potentially starting as soon as QE ends.” “Powell - unsurprisingly - did not commit to any rate hiking timeline in the press conference, emphasising data dependency, the Fed’s focus on risk management and the need for optionality to address a range of possible outcomes. With inflation and labour market thresholds for tapering having been crossed, when it comes to raising interest rates the tolerance for progress in both areas under the FAIT remains uncertain. This leaves much room for interpretation, potentially allowing markets to run their own narratives until further clarification of the Fed’s reaction function emerges.”

On that note, goodnight. GW

A reminder of Powell’s key messages:

Fed tapers: What the experts say

Reaction to the US central bank’s decision to begin slowing its stimulus programme is flooding in.

Seema Shah , Chief Global Strategist at Principal Global Investors, says Jerome Powell dodged questions about when interest rates might rise :

“Powell was very careful not to make any mis-steps today, sticking carefully to his script that their focus is on tapering, not raising rates. That’s a shame, because interest rate hikes are all that markets want to talk about! Having started to probe whether central banks really can look through elevated pressures, today’s focus was always going to be on how much, if at all, Powell pushed back on market expectations for early and multiple hikes. In the event, Powell maintained some flexibility by emphasising the uncertain path for the economy - essentially sitting on both sides of the wall. “We can sympathise with that. Supply chain bottlenecks are not in the Fed’s control, and so inflation is not entirely in the Fed’s control. Yet, inflation will be elevated for longer, inflation expectations are creeping higher, and the deficit in employment is down to labour supply – not labour demand – and so there are limits to what the Fed can realistically achieve by keeping policy rates unchanged for so long. “The other question today is: will President Biden be impressed by Powell’s careful skirting around the issue at hand? At least we will get a clear answer to that soon enough.”

Simon Harvey , Senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe , says Powell’s patient stance on tackling inflation pushed the US dollar lower:

Once at the lectern, Chair Powell showed his experience by nullifying expectations, extending the theme initially displayed in the rate statement and the market reaction in doing so. By completely avoiding any discussion on the future pace of QE purchases and rates, whether that be the Fed’s view on lift-off or current market implied rates, Powell opened the door further to give policymakers greater optionality. While this is unlikely to bring money market expectations back that much as Powell is known to sit on the dovish side of the spectrum, it is weighing on the dollar and supporting risk in FX markets. Those pricing a more hawkish Fed in the coming months may have to wait until individual policymakers hit the wires in the coming weeks. But even then we expect hawkish members to err on the side of caution given the current level of uncertainty in the economic outlook

Candice Bangsund, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Global Asset Allocation at Fiera Capital, says the Fed telegraphed today’s tapering well:

“As widely anticipated, the Federal Reserve announced a taper to its quantitative easing program – though no new definitive rate liftoff signal was provided at this week’s gathering. Chair Powell has been adamant that there will be some time between the end of quantitative easing and lift-off, and this is expected to remain the case following today’s meeting.” “The markets have already fully discounted the QE taper since the Fed has been telegraphing that move for a while. However, the markets are now concerned that the current surge in inflation will force the Fed into raising interest rates sooner than expected and traders have rapidly ramped-up their wagers for Fed rate hikes. Leading up to the meeting, the markets were discounting a strong chance of two rate hikes by the end of 2022.” “Our sense is that these hawkish-leaning expectations on the trajectory for rates are overdone and that Chair Powell will continue to err on the side of caution – and a more pragmatic approach to policy normalisation is likely to see those aggressive expectations reigned-in somewhat.”

Gurpreet Gill, Macro Strategist, Global Fixed Income, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management , says the outlook remains uncertain:

“The monthly pace announced today suggests the last taper will come in June 2022, but the range of possible outcomes is wide. Large surprises on the path of the pandemic, inflation, expectations for inflation, or wage growth could prompt a changed taper pace and impact the rate outlook. “Yields on short-dated US bonds have risen to a lesser degree than elsewhere during the recent bout of hawkish market action. We think this is due to FOMC’s guidance that even its first rate hike would require maximum employment. “If inflation stays far above target in 2022 however, we think the Fed may begin to say that remaining weakness in labour supply is structural and hint at rate hikes. If inflation begins to ease, the Fed may wait for a fuller labour market recovery before raising rates.

Full story: US Federal Reserve winding down Covid stimulus

The US Federal Reserve has announced it is winding down the massive stimulus programme it put in place at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic amid fears that the central bank may have to raise rates soon to control rising inflation.

Fed officials have been debating for months over whether and when to taper the stimulus programmes that it set up to head off the economic headwinds caused by the pandemic. They announced on Wednesday that they would begin cutting that stimulus by $15bn a month but left interest rates unchanged.

“With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen,” the Fed wrote in a statement.

“The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the summer’s rise in Covid-19 cases has slowed their recovery. Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory.”

In March 2020 as the pandemic brought the global economy to a shuddering halt, the Fed moved to prop up the US economy by cutting interest rates to close to zero and started buying $120bn a month in Treasury- and mortgage-backed securities.

The initiative appears to have helped the US bounce back from a potential economic catastrophe. The unemployment rate has dropped from a record high of 14.7% in April 2020 to 4.8% in September.

But now the central bank is wrestling with concerns that its stimulus efforts, combined with cash injections from Washington, pent-up consumer demand and the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on the global supply chain, are driving up inflation.

Annual inflation is at a rate unseen in 30 years, according to US government figures released last month. Prices for US goods climbed by 4.4% in the year through September, according to the department of commerce’s latest personal consumption expenditures report, the fastest increase since 1991.

The rising cost of fuel is also adding to prices and causing misery for millions of Americans struggling to pay their utility bills .

Here’s the full story:

Jerome Powell is declining to comment on the issue of whether he will be nominated for a second term by president Joe Biden.

Powell’s renomination (or otherwise) has been overshadowed by the ethics scandal over trading by top Fed officials.

The Fed chair told today’s press conference that he has briefed Biden administration officials and lawmakers about the central banks response, but insists.

“I’m not going to have any comment whatsoever on the renomination process,”

Jerome Powell says the Fed has acted ‘strongly and forcefully’ after an ethics scandal gripped the central bank this autumn.

Asked whether the Fed need to do more to rebuild its credibility following revelations that two regional Fed bank presidents had traded investments such as stocks and real estate investment trusts in 2020, Powell says the Fed needs to have the ‘complete trust’ of the American people.



The old ethics system had been in place for decades. By all accounts it had served us well, but that was no longer the case, Powell admits, so it has taken steps.

Last month the Federal Reserve banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren both retired after their trading came to light.



Q: Wwre any laws broken?



Powell says he has asked the Inspector Genera l to assess if any rules, or laws, were broken, so it’s out of his hands now.

Quizzed about the labor market, Powell says it will take time to assess how employment dynamics have been affected by the pandemic.

Some people are continuing to stay out of the job market due to Covid-19, he says, due to caring responsibilities or to avoid catching the virus.

So with demand for employees strong, and vacancies high, the US is not yet at maximum employment.

On wages, Powell says rising earnings are generally a good thing.

It would be a concern if wages were rising persistently above inflation and productivity gains -- as that could force firms to raise prices, creating a ‘wage-price’ spiral.

But at this stage, the Fed doesn’t see ‘troubling’ increases in wages, the Fed chair reassures.

7.13pm GMT

Powell: Not time to raise interest rates yet

Onto questions...

Q: The markets anticipate you will raise interest rates once or twice next year - are they wrong?

Jerome Powell says the Fed’s focus at this month’s meeting was on tapering asset purchases, not on raising interest rates.

It is time to taper, we think, because the economy has achieved substantial further progress towards our goals. We don’t think it’s time yet to raise interest rates. There is still ground to cover to reach maximum employment both in terms of employment and participation.

And turning to the question.... Powell predicts that supply chain disruption, and elevated inflation, will persist well into next year. But we should see inflation moving down by the second or third quarter of 2022, he predicts.

The timing of interest rate rises will depend on the path of the economy, so policymakers will be watching the data closely.

We think we can be patient. If a response is called for, we will not hesitate.

Q: So could maximum employment be achieved by the second half of next year?

Yes, it’s possible, if the pace made over the last year were to continue, Powell replies.

That’s significant, as “maximum employment” is a crucial target for the Fed before it starts to lift borrowing costs.

Powell: On track to end stimulus purchases by middle of 2022

Powell then explains that the Fed has decided to taper its $120bn stimulus programme by $15bn in November (to $105bn), and again in December (to $90bn).

Similar reductions would likely continue in subsequent months, if the economy evolves as expected, implying that the bond-buying programme would cease by the middle of next year.

But the Fed would adjust the pace if economic conditions warranted, he adds.

Jerome Powell also predicts that inflation will decline back towards its 2% target as the economy adjusts.

But he cautions that global supply chains are very complex, so it is highly uncertain exactly when they will return to normal.

And he insists the Fed would use its tools to preserve price stability, if it saw signs that the path of inflation or longer-term expectations were moving materially and persistently beyond its goals.



6.54pm GMT

Powell: We understand difficulties of high inflation.

On inflation, Powell says imbalances between supply and demand, and the reopening of the economy, have led to ‘sizable’ price increases in some sectors.

Bottlenecks and supply chain disruption are limiting how quickly demand can respond to supply, so inflation is running ‘well above’ the Fed’s 2% goal ( indeed, it hit 5.4% last month ).

Powell also admits that supply constraints have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated, but insists the drivers of higher inflation are predominantly due to factors caused by the pandemic.

And he acknowledges that poorer Americans will suffer most from the jump in prices of stable goods and services:



We understand the difficulties that high inflation poses for individuals and families, particularly those with limited means to absorb higher prices for essentials, such as food and transportation.

Turning to the economic outlook, Powell says that the economic recovery slowed notably in the third quarter of this year, after strong growth in the first half of the year.

The increase in Covid-19 cases hit sectors such as travel and leisure, he points out.

Supply chain problems have also hit the economy, notable in the auto sector (where carmakers have struggled to get hold of semiconductors)

But aggregate demand has been strong.

So with Covid cases falling, and progress in vaccinations, growth should pick up in the current quarter (October-December), Powell predicts.

But he points out that job gains slowed in August and September, particularly in sectors most affected by the pandemic (leisure, hospitality and education).

Labor force participation rates remain subdued, which means employers are having difficulties filling jobs. But Powell suggests this may improve (if falling Covid-19 outbreaks help people to return to the workplace).

Powell: We're attentive to risks

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is holding a press conference now.

He explains that the FOMC decided to leave interest rates near zero, and to start reducing the pace of its asset purchases “in light of the progress the economy has made” towards its goals.

Monetary policy will continue to provide strong support to the economic recovery, Powell says.



Powell adds that the Fed remains ‘attentive to the risks’, given the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic and the reopening of the economy, and will ensure that policy is well-positioned to address the full range of plausible economic outcomes.

Oxford Economic’s Greg Daco has analysed the Fed’s statement:

Richard Flynn, UK Managing Director at Charles Schwab, says:



“As expected, the Fed made no formal interest rate adjustment and announced it would begin to taper balance sheet purchases. In short, the Fed is reducing its stimulus of the US economy. Despite disappointing GDP figures last month, the economy has continued to recover output lost during the COVID-19 downturn. Inflation is well above the Fed’s 2% target and the unemployment rate has been falling amid a very tight labour market. Although the introduction of tapering is no surprise, the shift in tone will reassure markets that the Fed will keep inflation under control. “Tapering is not tightening – it’s just less stimulus. The Fed will hope that phasing-out its stimulus programme puts downward pressure on demand, encouraging supply to catch up. Yet neither tapering nor rate hikes are the elixir for the bottlenecks ailing global supply chains. As prices rise, we expect cooling consumer demand; hopefully before the Fed has the impulse to introduce tighter interest rates than markets are expecting in 2022.”

6.29pm GMT

Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times flags that the Fed sounds less certain that inflation will be transitory....

Despite taking the well-telegraphed plunge to start tapering, the Fed will still be supporting the US economy through bond purchases for several more months, just at a slower pace.

Fed: Risks to the economic outlook remain

The Fed also warns that there are risks to the US economic outlook, and that the Delta variant slowed the recovery this summer.

With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the summer’s rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery.

The US central bank also argues that the factors pushing up inflation are expected to be transitory:

Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory. Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses. The path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus. Progress on vaccinations and an easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation. Risks to the economic outlook remain.

US Federal Reserve begins tapering its stimulus programme

America’s central bank has decided to begin winding back the enormous stimulus programme it launched when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US economy.

The US Federal Reserve is taking its first step towards withdrawing its emergency aid, following the recent increase in inflation over its target to 13-year highs.

Following its meeting this week, the Fed will start reducing its $120bn monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks, by $15bn a month.

It will cut its purchases of US government bonds (which had been $80bn/month) by $10bn per month in November and December. It will also cut $5bn off its mortgage-backed securities spending (which had run at $40bn/month), this month and next.

And looking further ahead, the Fed says:



The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.

The US central bank also left interest rates unchanged at near zero after its latest meeting, where they have been since March 2020 as the US economy reeled from the impact of the pandemic.

More to follow....

Stocks are subdued on Wall Street as investors await the Federal Reserve’s announcement, in around 15 minutes.

The S&P 500 index is flat, while the Dow is down 0.4%, away from last night’s record close over 36,000 points .

Craig Erlam , Senior Market Analyst at OANDA , says investors are expecting the Fed to begin trimming its stimulus programme. But when might interest rates rise?

A taper of their asset purchase program by $15 billion per month - $10 billion in Treasuries, $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities - would bring an end to the program in the middle of next year which takes us to the question we all want the answer to. What then? Despite Powell’s best efforts to convince everyone that tapering and interest rates aren’t linked, hikes are already being priced in for next year with the first expected almost immediately after tapering is anticipated to draw to a close. More rate hikes are expected to follow soon after. With that in mind, will Powell and his colleagues continue to cling to their belief that inflation is transitory? I think that will inevitably be dropped at this meeting or the next, when new projections will allow them to re-evaluate their position and communication. Their views won’t dramatically change, they’ll still insist that pressures are being driven by temporary factors and will pass naturally over time, but that it may take longer than initially believed. That will allow them the space to bring forward expectations for rate hikes to align more with the markets over the next couple of years. Whether investors will stay on board with that is another thing. US stock markets are trading around record highs going into the meeting as we’re coming off a very strong quarter of earnings, which has taken priority over downside risk fears that had weighed in the run-up to the reporting season.

European market close

In the City, the FTSE 100 has ended the day down 26 points at 7249 points.

Darktrace was the top faller, down 5.1%, after investor Vitruvian Partners sold a third of its stake last night . Oil stocks also fell, tracking the losses on crude oil today.

European markets finished at a new record high, with France’s CAC up 0.34% and Germany’s DAX flat, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision in an hour’s time.

David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital, says:

Stocks are a touch lower as traders await the Federal Reserve meeting. There is growing speculation the US central bank will announce the tapering of its bond buying scheme, which currently stands at $120 billion per month. The minutes from the most recent Fed meeting indicated that tapering could begin as early as November, so if that is the case, the announcement could be made later. Inflation in the US is at a 13 year high, of 5.4%. The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.8%, the lowest mark since the pandemic kicked in, so it is clear the labour market is improving. With these stats in mind, there is an argument the Fed should pull the trigger and start tapering the asset purchase scheme.

We’ll find out soon.....

One of Daily Mail and General Trust’s largest shareholders has criticised the Rothermere family’s recommended offer to take the company private ( see earlier post ).

Majedie Asset Management, which owns a 4.6% stake, argues that it undervalues the business.

Chris Field , Fund Manager of UK Income Fund, co-manager of the UK Equity and UK Focus Funds Majedie Asset Management , says:

It is our opinion that the offer for the residual businesses following the sale of RMS and listing of Cazoo, is substantially below what we believe is a fair and reasonable valuation. There is an inherent asymmetry of information working against non-family shareholders which we have urged the Non-Executives to address to allow shareholders to make an informed decision. Our appraised valuation estimate of only the largest businesses within DMGT materially exceeds double the current offer price of 255p. We strongly urge shareholders not to accept the offer.”

Here’s our news story on the Rothermere offer, by my colleague Mark Sweney.

Another UK energy company has collapsed - the sixth this week.

Harrogate-based CNG Energy , which supplied energy to business customers, says it has become the latest casualty of the global energy crisis and extremely high wholesale energy costs.

This follows the collapse of Zebra Power, Omni Energy , AmpowerUK and MA Energy on Tuesday, and Bluegreen on Monday.

Two of the world’s biggest wind energy companies have warned of difficult conditions as slower-than-usual winds and supply chain difficulties delay manufacturing.

Ørsted , a Danish company, said lower-than-normal wind speeds throughout the third quarter had affected its earnings. Across the first nine months of 2021 slow winds cost the company 2.5bn Danish kroner (£290m) compared with the previous year. Ørsted makes about two-thirds of its revenues from offshore wind including off the UK’s coasts.

Vestas , the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, on Wednesday cut its profit guidance for the second time this year, citing supply chain instability and cost inflation that was hitting the wind power industry..... More here :



Renewable energy firms warn of difficult conditions amid slow winds

Crude oil prices are falling, after US stockpiles of oil rose by more than expected.

Crude stocks rose more by 3.3 million barrels last week, latest inventory figures show.

However, gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since November 2017.

Brent crude is now down almost 3% today at $82.20 per barrel, a three-week low.

US crude is down 3.4%.

Interactive Investor’s Victoria Scholar points out that Opec+ is expected to resist pressure to speed up its production increases:

3.18pm GMT

US services growth hits three-month high amid stronger client demand

Back in the US, the service sector has posted its strongest growth in three months.

But, just like in the UK, firms hiked their prices at a record pace in October. Plus, worries about worker shortages and unstable supply chains knocked business confidence to an eight-month low.

Purchasing managers surveyed by IHS Markit also reported a rise in new orders.

But with parts, materials and staff in short supply, firms struggled to meet these orders -- with the fastest increase in backlogs of work since data collection began in October 2009.

However, new business from abroad fell for the third successive month, seemingly due to “pandemic uncertainty in key export markets”.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, says:



“The final PMI data add to indications that the US economy has picked up speed again in the fourth quarter. After the Delta variant caused growth to slow in the third quarter, the easing of virus case numbers has been followed by a strong revival of economic activity, notably in the service sector, which looks set to be the driving force of the economy as we head towards the end of the year . “While the service sector is seeing a waning impact from the pandemic, it’s a different story in manufacturing, where the supply crisis continues to cause havoc and dampen production growth. Supply delays worsened in October, which has in turn fed through to a further intensification of inflationary pressures.

Media News: The Rothermere family have agreed the terms of a deal to take the publisher of the Daily Mail private, after 90 years on the London stock market.

Daily Mail and General Trust and the Rothermeres have agreed a recommended cash offer worth 255p from its founder and largest shareholder, along with a special dividend worth 991p a share.

The Rothermere family announced in July that it was considering an £810m bid to take the group private - giving chairman Lord Rothermere full control of DMGT (they currently have about a 30% stake)

Related: Rothermere readies £810m bid to take Daily Mail owner private

That proposal was dependent on the sale of DMGT’s RMS insurance business and the flotation of online car seller Cazoo on the New York stock exchange, which have both now happened.



Alongside the recommended cash offer, Rothermere Continuation Ltd (a Jersey-registered holding company) and DMGT have also agreed that shareholders should get 568p in cash plus 0.5749 Cazoo Shares for each DMGT Share, through the special dividend.

DMGT, which also publishes Metro , the i and New Scientist , say an agreement has been reached with its pension trustees over the deal.

A £412m cash payment will be made into the main DMGT pension scheme, along with restrictions on future debt levels and dividends.

Press Gazette explains :

It comes after DMGT said all pre-conditions of reaching a deal were satisfied, having come to an agreement with trustees of the group’s pension funds, which will see Lord Rothermere pay £412 million into the schemes. The pensions agreement had been the final sticking point holding up a final offer from Rothermere Continuation Limited (RCL) after it first made a takeover proposal in July.

Here’s Viscount Rothermere on the offer:

“The sale of RMS and the Cazoo IPO have delivered excellent shareholder returns, but inevitably DMGT is now a considerably smaller group of businesses, with significantly greater exposure to consumer media. This has led RCL and the DMGT Board to decide to implement a major reorganisation of the Group by distributing the value created by the RMS sale and the Cazoo IPO in conjunction with the Offer. RCL’s proposal will now have the effect of increasing the aggregate cash distribution by some £40 million, the cost of which will be borne by RCL if its Offer is accepted. We believe the terms of our Offer to be fair, particularly bearing in mind not only the existing level of debt within DMGT at a time of increasingly difficult market conditions, but also the restrictions imposed on the operation of the business as part of the settlement with the pension trustees.”

Full story: UK service sector recovery gains momentum despite inflation pressures

Britain’s dominant services sector grew by more than expected last month despite a steep rise in inflationary pressures, according to a survey published as the Bank of England considers raising interest rates.

The latest snapshot from the closely watched IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) report showed activity in the services sector, which contributes about 80% to economic growth, gained momentum in October.

However, staff shortages and stretched supply chains contributed to a jump in inflationary pressures, with operating expenses and the prices charged by services firms rising at the steepest rate since records began in July 1996.



The development comes as Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee (MPC) wil consider raising interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the Covid pandemic began, amid growing concern over high levels of inflation .

Economists said the decision to raise rates from a record low of 0.1% was “on a knife-edge”, with the rate-setting panel likely to take the latest snapshot from the service sector into account....More here .

UK service sector recovery gains momentum despite inflation pressures

The online casino Sky Vegas offered free “spins” to recovering addicts during the industry’s annual Safer Gambling Week, prompting concern that the messages could trigger relapses.

The UK’s Gambling Commission is investigating the incident, which has emerged in the same week that Sky Vegas’s parent company, Flutter, boasted of its improved safer gambling measures.

It comes as the UK government finalises proposals to reform the way the industry is regulated , which could include a crackdown on advertising and marketing.



The incident, for which Sky Betting and Gaming has apologised, meant people who had voluntarily barred themselves from playing slots and online games such as roulette received promotional emails.

One email, sent on Tuesday, carried the subject line:

“Take a peek at what your mystery bonus is.” It read: “Here at Sky Vegas, we love the unexpected. That’s right. Simply opt in, spend £5 and claim your 100 free spins. The best part? Whatever you win is yours to keep – that’s the fun in fair!”

The promotional message featured graphics of slot machines and the slogan: “Entertainment like no other”.

Here’s the full story :

Sky Vegas online casino offered free 'spins' to recovering addicts

BMW rides out chip shortage with jump in profits

BMW earned bigger profits than expected in the third quarter of 2021 after a focus on more expensive cars and electric vehicles helped the German premium carmaker to ride out a global shortage of computer chips.

Profits before tax rose to €3.4bn (£2.9bn) between July and September, a 38% increase compared with 2020 and a 52% increase on 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, BMW said on Wednesday.

BMW achieved the profit rise in spite of a 12% year-on-year decline in overall vehicle sales to 593,000, as it switched production to higher-margin cars such as the x7 sport utility vehicle. Revenues rose by 4.5% to €27bn.



Carmakers have been caught out during the global shortages of computer chips , which are made from semiconductors, as demand for electronics soared after the short-lived plunge as the coronavirus first hit.

Carmakers rely increasingly on computer chips to control everything from air conditioning to electric car batteries but they cut orders in anticipation of lower sales, leaving them exposed when sales recovered.



Oliver Zipse, BMW’s chief executive, said the company was “overcoming difficult situations”, including the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation with semiconductor supplies. More here :

BMW profits rise to €3.4bn as focus turns to more expensive cars

Here’s more reaction to the rise in US private payrolls , from Oxford Economics’ Greg Daco.

This encouraging economic news comes a day after Joe Biden’s Democrats lost the race for the governorship of Virginia .

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory has highlighted unhappiness over the pace of the US recovery, which has slowed this autumn, with hiring weak in recent months.

Michael Pearce , Senior US Economist at Capital Economics , says the easing of Delta wave infections lifted job creation, including the 185,000 rise in leisure and hospitality payrolls.

The ADP report also only captures private payrolls, so it tells us little about what happened to public education payrolls in October following the more than 150,000 decline in September in seasonally adjusted terms. Even so, the data do suggest some upside risk to our below-consensus forecast that the official figures will show a 300,000 gain in non-farm payrolls [on Friday]. Either way, the big story in the labour market is the worsening shortages that are pushing up wage growth. All the evidence suggests those shortages are worsening thanks to the imposition of vaccine mandates, with 9,000 New York City workers (around 2.5% of the total) being put on unpaid leave this week.

US private payrolls up 571,000 as leisure and hospitality hiring jumps

In the US, companies added more jobs than expected last month.

Private payroll operator ADP reports that employment rose by 571,000 in October, ahead of forecasts for a 400,000 gain.

Services firms across the United States hired 458,000 more workers, while goods producers took on 113,000 more staff.

Leisure & Hospitality drove the hiring, with 185,000 new jobs.

Trade, Transportation & Utilities added 78,000 employees, while Professional & Business payrolls expanded by 88,000

That could indicate that Friday’s non-farm payroll (the official employment report) will be strong, except the two surveys don’t always align very well.

Victoria Scholar , Head of Investment at interactive investor , explains:



Friday’s non-farm payrolls report is expected to see 450,000 jobs added in October, a sharp increase from last month’s meagre 194,000 gain, which was the lowest reading of the year and sharply below market consensus for a gain of 500,000. September’s figure was weighed down by a sharp drop in public sector employment, with private payrolls actually increasing 317,000. Although the Fed will no doubt be paying close attention to this week’s labour market figures, a single data point is unlikely to change the central bank’s course of action, with the likelihood remaining for the Fed to cut its Treasury bond buying by $10bn per month and downsize its mortgage-backed security purchases by $5bn a month, starting this month and winding up the entire stimulus programme by June. There’s a sense of ebullience in the markets this week with the Dow topping 36,000 for the first time driven by strong corporate earnings and a feeling that the economic recovery is strong enough to warrant tapering from the Fed. US futures are pointing to a flat open with the Nasdaq poised for some slight outperformance while the Dow looks set for some profit taking after yesterday’s record high.

Reminder, we get the Federal Reserve’s decision at 6pm UK time...

Trainline sales jump as travel sector recovers

Passengers at a busy Waterloo station Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock

Online ticketing platform Trainline has seen passenger bookings bounce back after the easing of lockdown rules and today announced plans to hire 150 staff to fuel its growth in Europe.

Despite reporting a sales recovery, its shares are down by 10% – the biggest FTSE 250 faller so far today.

There may be a tough climb ahead after the government’s announcement in May that a new state-owned body called Great British Railways will sell tickets in England , a railway shakeup that could threaten Trainline’s dominance in the booking arena.



The group’s net ticket sales have jumped to £1bn, reaching 54% of its pre-Covid levels in the six months to September. Trainline posted revenues of £78m, up from £31m a year earlier, with leisure travel and the recovery of commuter journeys leading the surge.



The firm, which sells about 70% of its digital train tickets in the UK, narrowed its interim pre-tax losses to £10.3m from £44.7m a year ago.



Chief executive Jody Ford said:

“Our consumer business returned to growth in August versus pre-Covid levels, with train travellers increasingly opting for digital tickets.”

The company has invested in two-click commuter bookings and integration into Google Maps. The share of e-ticket sales as a proportion of total UK consumer sales have doubled in the last 18 months to 40%, reported Trainline.



Ford said the firm sees a “significant growth opportunity” in Europe, as ticket demand in its top four domestic markets – France, Italy, Germany, Spain – returns to growth.



IKEA owner warns of price rises as supply pressures bite

An Ikea shop in London, England. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The owner of the IKEA furniture brand has warned it will raise prices due to the supply chain crisis and higher raw material costs, after rising costs hit its profits.



Pretax profit at Inter IKEA Group - which owns the brand and supplies products to its franchises - fell 16% in the 12 months to August. Earnings were 4% below 2019 levels, despite strong demand as people spend more time at home due to the pandemic.

Privately-held Inter IKEA said in its annual summary that:

“The global pandemic affected our operating income in FY21. The biggest cause was the steep increase in transport and raw material prices in the second half of the financial year,”

Inter IKEA also warned that supply chain problems will also hit operations in the current financial year (to August 2022):

Keeping IKEA stores and warehouses stocked has been a challenge. Supply chain disruptions led to a substantial drop in the availability of products that we have yet to recover from. We expect this will continue far into FY22,”

Reuters has more details here:

There’s stronger demand for workers across the eurozone too, where unemployment has hit a pandemic low.

The euro area jobless rate dropped to 7.4% in September, down from 7.5% in August 2021 and 8.6% a year ago. That’s the lowest since the first wave of Covid-19 led to lockdowns last spring.

Unemployment in the eurozone dropped by 255,000 during the month, and by 1.9m over the last year, as the reopening of economies thanks to vaccine rollouts boosted growth.

However, Eurostat estimates that 14.324 million men and women in the EU, including 12.079 million in the euro area, were unemployed in September 2021.

Youth unemployment across the eurozone also fell to a pandemic low, but remained high at 16% with 2.3 million under-25s in the euro area out of work.

Meat carcasses sent to EU for butchering amid UK worker shortage

Staff shortages are also forcing meat processors in Great Britain to export carcasses destined for domestic consumption to the EU for butchering.

Beef producers are exporting carcasses to Ireland for butchering and packing, says Nick Allen, the chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, before the products are brought back to Great Britain to be sold in supermarkets.

Meanwhile, pork processors are looking into shipping pig carcasses to the Netherlands to be butchered, as first reported by the Financial Times.

This is despite the government announcing a post-Brexit immigration policy U-turn last month that would temporarily extend the seasonal worker visa scheme to include pork butchers....



More here :

11.36am GMT

UK services PMI: What the experts say

Although demand did pick up in October, UK service sector firms face ‘burgeoning cost pressures’, says Martin Beck , senior economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club.

Costs were pushed up by supply-chain challenges and higher wages as companies responded to a shortage of staff , he points out:

October’s services PMI rose to a three-month high, providing some reassurance that the economic recovery is far from out of steam. But a record rise in cost pressures pointed to a supply-side still trying to keep pace with demand. More evidence of inflationary impulses building may bolster those MPC members on the verge of voting for higher interest rates in November’s meeting. But tomorrow’s decision still looks to be on a knife-edge.

Duncan Brock , group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply , says rise in activity was partly due to a boom in export orders -- as pandemic savings were spent on holidays and hospitality.

But firms are worried that they can’t attract workers, he adds:

Escalating business costs remain deeply concerning as salaries rocketed along with fuel and energy costs and material shortages as a result of supply chain disorder. A third of supply chain managers reported stronger job creation as vacancies grew to meet fresh demand, but many struggled to find the right staff from ever-decreasing numbers of job seekers. The seemingly likely rise in interest rates this week may take some of the heat out of the overinflating UK economy but will also result in additional pressure on some household budgets, threatening to cut off this stream of good fortune early next year.”

10.42am GMT

UK service sector growth picks up, but firms struggle to hire

Growth across the UK’s service sector accelerated last month, as a rise in new business boosted companies - and forced some firms to hike wages to attract staff from their rivals.

The latest survey of purchasing managers from IHS Markit has found a “sharp and accelerated rise” in business activity at service firms during October.

This was driven by the strongest increase in new work since June.

Markit’s PMI survey found:



The fastest rise in business activity for three months

Cost inflation accelerates to its strongest in over 25 years



Average prices charged by firms also increased at survey-record pace

Service PMI rose to 59.1 in October, up from 55.4 in September, showing the fastest recovery since July

The reopening of the economy and looser international travel restrictions helped to boost demand, with new export sales rising at the fastest pace for just over three years.

But inflationary pressures kept mounting - which will concern the Bank of England as it deliberates whether to raise UK interest rates tomorrow.

UK services PMI Photograph: IHS Markit

Firms tried to juggle strong demand, shortages of staff and stretched supply chains last month -- which drove up their costs, and their own prices, at the fastest rates since the survey began in July 1996.

Around 30% of firms reported an increase in employment numbers during October, while only 13% signalled a reduction - which suggests the second-fastest rise in workforce levels since June 2014.

There was exceptionally strong demand in the hospitality, leisure and transportation sectors, following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions this year.

And some firms blamed a decline in employment on “unusually high staff turnover due to higher wages on offer from competitors”.

Some bosses also said it was extremely hard to find candidates to fill vacancies, despite efforts to boost starting salaries and conditions.

A survey earlier this week found that almost a quarter of workers are actively planning to change employers in the next few months, in a “great resignation” prompted by a high number of vacancies and pandemic burnout.

'The Great Resignation': almost one in four UK workers planning job change

Tim Moore , economics director at IHS Markit , says the UK service sector emerged from its recent malaise, but staff shortages remain a challenge - as workers quit for higher pay elsewhere.

Many consumer service providers commented on unfilled vacancies after staff departures for higher wages, despite efforts to boost pay and conditions. The impact of staff shortages was another rise in backlogs of work and greater willingness to pass on higher costs to new customers.

Business confidence fell to its lowest since July, as inflation hit optimism, Moore adds:

Comments from survey respondents also cited worries about prolonged staff shortages and constraints on growth due to the supply chain crisis.

Landsec looks north with MediaCity deal

The MediaCityUK footbridge and BBC studio buildings. Photograph: lowefoto/Alamy

In other property news, Land Securities has taken a 75% stake in MediaCity, the biggest tech and media hub outside London.

The 37-acre mixed-use site in Greater Manchester houses BBC North and ITV, alongside companies including Kellogg’s and Ericsson, with around 8,000 residents and workers at MediaCity.



Landsec is paying £425.6m (£207.6m cash, plus taking on existing debt) for the three-quarter share. MediaCity’s ‘Phase one’ development was completed 10 years ago, and LandSec says it will invest in the site’s Phase 2 expansion.

Although the deal isn’t huge, it’s interesting to see a commercial landlord focusing on mixed-use developments, and regions outside London, as the UK economy rebalances post-pandemic.

Earlier this week, Landsec announced it’s buying urban regeneration specialist U + I for around £190m.

Oli Creasey, head of property fund research at Quilter Cheviot , says:



Historically, LandSec has been known as a London Office & UK retail REIT, but new CEO Mark Allan has already outlined a change in strategic direction for the business, further shrinking the retail portfolio and investing more into mixed use development projects. “LandSec already has a number of these projects on the books, but both of the REIT’s acquisitions this week come with further opportunities: the £750m second phase of development at MediaCity, plus a number of sites in the U and I portfolio. “Of further interest is the spotlight on Greater Manchester. As well as MediaCity, one of the largest and most progressed sites in the U and I portfolio is Mayfield in Manchester, which has an estimated value of £1.5bn once completed. Both are mixed use – largely office and residential – and represent a departure from the company’s London focus. All five of their existing urban development opportunities are based in London. “It remains to be seen whether the move North is specifically targeting Manchester, or other major cities generally, or indeed whether it is purely a coincidence. But we are encouraged to see that the company is putting its money to work and putting the new strategy into action. We acknowledge that both acquisitions will take time to bear fruit, but the gains could be significant for the patient investor.”

Full story: UK house prices climb but outlook for market ‘extremely uncertain’

Here’s our news story on how average UK house prices defied expectations and continued to climb last month... despite the phasing out of the government’s stamp duty holiday .

But as Nationwide points out, the outlook is unclear, with the path of interest rates, consumer confidence and employment levels all likely to influence the market...

9.49am GMT

Over in Glasgow, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has been outlining his plans to “rewire the entire financial system” to help protect the climate.

He told the Cop26 conference that the UK will become the world’s first ever net zero aligned financial centre.

Under the proposals, UK financial institutions and listed companies must publish their net zero transition plans, showing how they will adapt and decarbonise as the UK moves towards to a net zero economy by 2050.

United States Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has told Cop tha t the US is joining the UK in backing a new capital market mechanism that will issue investment-grade green bonds to support clean energy and sustainable infrastructure in emerging markets.

Our liveblog has more details:



The UK has also announced that over $130 trillion – 40% of the world’s financial assets – will now be aligned with the climate goals in the Paris Agreement, thanks to climate commitments from financial services firms.

A Pets at Home store in Slough, Berkshire. Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

Pets at Home is looking for someone new to hold the reins, after CEO Peter Pritchard announced he’ll step down next summer.

Pritchard, 51, has led the business since 2018 and been with Pets at Home since 2011. He says it’s time for a change:

“Having completed everything that I set out to achieve in 2018, next summer is the right time to take well-earned rest and to hand over the reins to a new leader who will continue this journey in becoming the best petcare business in the world.”

Pets at Home have benefitted from the surge in interest in furry, feathered and scaly friends in the pandemic. Annual sales broke through the £1bn barrier for the first time in the year to the end of March.

Pets at Home hits £1bn sales record as lockdowns spur 'pet baby boom'

And today, it reports that the UK pet market “remains robust”, with continued strong trading in the last six months despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

It now predicts underlying pre-tax profit for the 53 weeks to 31 March 2022 will be at the top end of the current range of analyst expectations, ahead of its previous guidance.

Shares are down 2%, away from the record highs seen in September.

Shares in cyber-defence firm Darktrade have dropped by over 5%, extending their recent slump, after one of its largest shareholders sold a third of their stake.

Vitruvian Partners, the London-based private-equity firm, sold around 11m Darktrace shares last night - trimming its stake from 4.5% to 3%.

The move came as the lock-up preventing insiders selling their stakes in the recently floated company lifted.

Vitruvian sold its stake for 580p each. This morning, Darktrace shares are trading around £6, the lowest since late August.

Darktrace’s share price since its IPO Photograph: Refinitiv

The Cambridge-based firm, which uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect, investigate and respond to cyberthreats in real time, floated at 250p at the end of April:

They briefly hit £10 in September, but slumped last month after City firm Peel Hunt questioned its sky-high valuation.

Peel Hunt rated Darktrace as a ‘sell’, with a target price of 473p, citing the “potential market size, the intensifying competition, and Darktrace’s limited R&D spend”.

Next online sales boom, but inflation and supply problems cast shadow

Retail chain Next has beaten expectations again, thanks to strong demand from online shoppers.

But the company also warns that rising inflation and supply chain disruption will weigh on sales growth.

Full price sales in the last three months (to 30th October) jumped by 17% compared with two years ago, Next reports.

That includes a 14% rise in the last five weeks - ahead of its forecast of 10% growth.

This puts Next on track to hit its target of £800m profits this year.

Internet shopping continued to drive sales growth - up 40% in August-October compared with two years ago.

But, the retailer also predicts that sales growth in the current quarter will slow, because:

The effects of pent-up demand are likely to continue to diminish.





Stock availability has improved but remains challenging, with delays in our international supply chain being compounded by labour shortages in the UK transport and warehousing networks. However, to date, stock limitations appear to be offset by strong underlying demand.





Although consumer finances are in good shape, price increases in essential goods (such as fuel) may moderate demand for more discretionary purchases.

So it’s sticking with its forecast of 10.2% full-price sales growth in Q4.

The £14m of extra sales in the last five weeks generated an extra £4m of profit. However, it will be largely swallowed up by further digital marketing spending, and extra distribution costs. That will include more inbound air freight (as retailers try to cope with the delays and transport problems at the ports).

Shares in Next have dropped 3% in early trading (but are still up 15% this year, having ridden out the pandemic relatively well).

Freetrade analyst Gemma Boothroyd says Next faces a dilemma:

Next beat its sales forecast by £14m, but was quick to bring investor hopes back down to earth. It won’t be hiking up profit guidance, pointing some fingers at increased costs for digital marketing, air freight and online distribution. Herein lies its double-edged sword: the better Next does at selling the products its customers love, the messier things get. Next shoppers prefer its website to the store, but scattered warehouses render that a costlier supply chain to manage. Transporting those goods is putting a dent in Next’s bottom line too, and there’s hardly enough labour to move those products to begin with. So as Next gears up for the holiday season, it’s got a decision on its hands. Should it ease up on marketing pushes to let stock issues iron themselves out? Or should it push full steam ahead and kick the snarled supply chain can down the line?

Guy Gittins , CEO of estate agent Chestertons , reports that last month was busy:

In October we witnessed a 22% uplift in the number of offers being made and a 26% increase in agreed sales compared to September. The sustained demand is reducing the supply of properties for sale, which in turn is driving prices higher. This is providing further motivation for people to move before the house they want to buy becomes more expensive. “Generally, at this point of year, we expect buyer enquiries to tail off but we are seeing the opposite. At the end of last month, we recorded our highest ever number of new buyer enquiries registering with Chestertons at this time of year, which was 18% higher than this time last year when, we already had the added urgency and incentive of the Stamp Duty Holiday. We saw demand being driven by buyers who didn’t manage to agree a deal within that timeframe and those who put their search on hold during the summer break. “Looking ahead, we expect the anticipated small increase in interest rates (likely to be announced tomorrow), to spur more buyers to finalise their property search sooner rather than later in order to benefit from the currently more favourable rates.”

8.15am GMT

An interest rate rise would hit borrowers once their current fixed-term mortgages end.

Our Money editor Hilary Osborne explained last week, the era of record low mortgage rates could be over, with the government’s independent forecasters predicting costs will rise rapidly over the next two years.

Inflation predictions from the Office for Budget Responsibility released alongside Wednesday’s budget, suggest that the cost of servicing a mortgage could grow by 5.6% next year and 13.1% the year after, as increases in the Bank of England base rate are passed on to borrowers. According to financial firm AJ Bell, if the predictions are correct, someone who borrowed £250,000 on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage at 2.06% earlier this year could see their annual payments jump by £600 when they go to remortgage in 2023. Someone with £450,000 of borrowing, on the same terms, would see their costs rise by £1,068 a year.

Here’s Bloomberg’s Lizzy Burden on Nationwide’s house price data :

8.10am GMT

Some buyers have been rushing to secure a house purchase, and a fixed-rate mortgage, before interest rates start to rise, says Lucy Pendleton , property expert at independent estate agents James Pendleton :

“The market remains solid because there are still plenty of reasons to buy now rather than wait. “We may be a month on from the end of the stamp duty tax break but a near-certain string of interest rate rises over the next 18 months is proving to be a far more powerful motivation to transact than the stamp duty holiday ever was. “Concerns over rising inflation have eclipsed the handout as a key driver of demand and you don’t have to be a genius to figure out that locking in an attractive 10-year mortgage rate now may be the best financial decision you ever make. First-time buyers are particularly eager to do so. Having only ever known rock-bottom interest rates, there’s a little fear of the unknown incentivising them to act quickly now. “Buyers are also always reluctant to hold out for a softening in prices that may never appear and that’s shining through in behaviour on the doorstep at the moment.

8.07am GMT

Even if wider economic conditions continue to improve, a rise in UK interest rates may cool the market, Nationwide suggests.

However, the building society argues the impact on existing borrowers is likely to be modest, as the “vast majority of new mortgages” have been extended on fixed interest rates in recent years.

Share of new UK mortgages on fixed rates Photograph: Nationwide

Robert Gardner , Nationwide’s chief economist, says:

The share of outstanding mortgages on variable interest rates (and which are therefore likely to see an increase in payments if Bank Rate is increased) has fallen to its lowest level on record, at c20%, down from a peak of 70% in 2001 and c60% in 2011. Moreover, even a 0.4% increase in rates (to 0.5%) is likely to have a modest impact on most borrowers who are on variable rates. For example, on the average mortgage, an interest rate increase of 0.4% would raise monthly payments by £28 to £625 (equivalent to c£335 extra per year), though a rise of Bank Rate by 0.9% (to 1%) would see typical payments go up by a more substantial £64 to £660 (an extra c£765 per year).

7.42am GMT

Introduction: House prices keep rising in October

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

UK house price have hit fresh record highs, despite the prospect of the Bank of England raising interest rates in response to rising inflation.

Lender Nationwide reports that the price of the average house rose by 0.7% in October, up from 0.2% in September, extending the surge in prices since the first Covid-19 lockdowns ended last year.

The annual growth rate remained elevated at 9.9% in October, slightly lower than 10% a month earlier.

It means the average property price has risen by more than £30k since the pandemic hit early in 2020.

That lifts the price of a typical UK home over the £250,000 mark for the first time on Nationwide’s index (although the broader Land Registry data showed the average UK house price was £264,000 in August ).

Robert Gardner , Nationwide’s chief economist, said demand for homes remained strong, despite the stamp duty holiday finishing at the end of September.



Indeed, mortgage applications remained robust at 72,645 in September, more than 10% above the monthly average recorded in 2019. Combined with a lack of homes on the market, this helps to explain why price growth has remained robust.

UK house price index Photograph: Nationwide

Gardner warns, though that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain”, as the government withdraws some of the pandemic support such as the job retention scheme (which ended a month ago).

If the labour market remains resilient, conditions may stay fairly buoyant in the coming months – especially as the market continues to have momentum and there is scope for ongoing shifts in housing preferences as a result of the pandemic to continue to support activity. “However, a number of factors suggest the pace of activity may slow. It is still unclear how the wider economy will respond to the withdrawal of government support measures. Consumer confidence has weakened in recent months, partly as a result of a sharp increase in the cost of living.

The Bank of England will announce tomorrow whether it is lifting UK interest rates from their current record low of 0.1%, with some policymakers concerned that inflation is heading over 4% (twice its target), in the coming months.

Related: Is a UK interest rate rise certain? Good question

Also coming up today

Investors around the world are bracing for tonight’s Federal Reserve meeting. America’s central bank is expected to lay out the timetable to slow the pace of its bond-buying stimulus programme, in response to the jump in inflation and the recovery in the jobs market.

The Fed is currently pumping $120bn a month into the US economy by buying government bonds (Treasury bills) and mortgage-backed securities; and could start to ‘taper’ those purchases by buying less each month.



Adam Cole , chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets , says:

In what may be the best (and longest) advertised meaningful policy shift, the FOMC will announce tapering at the coming meeting. Our economists expect the Committee to start with a reduction of $10bn in Treasuries and $5bn in MBS. As the Fed has been suggesting, at this pace it would finish right around midyear. Of course, the taper will come with all of the caveats one would expect: the Fed reserves the right to adjust the pace given economic conditions, etc. But we also note this flexibility can work both ways, with the flexibility to taper more quickly to an earlier end if data point that way. Don’t be surprised to hear Powell say during the presser (if it’s not inserted into the statement) that while “substantial further progress” has been achieved for taper, there is a different set of criteria for the nebulous terms to be achieved as it relates to hiking.

We also find out how services companies across the UK, eurozone and US fared last month.

