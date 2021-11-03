CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was our Man of the Match against Atalanta?

By Official Site of Man U
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked fans on our Official App and ManUtd.com to decide, with thousands voting in our post-match poll following the full-time whistle. United went behind twice in Bergamo, with...

Tribal Football

Watch: Man Utd train ahead of Atalanta; Ronaldo and Fred share joke

Manchester United train ahead of their Champions League clash with Atalanta in Bergamo. United trained at Carrington on Monday morning ahead of flying to Italy for their match with Atalanta. Cristiano Ronaldo and Fred were in good spirits as United's players underwent several agility drills and some rounds of rondo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd suffer defensive blow for Atalanta trip

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is out of their Champions League clash at Atalanta. The club confirmed the Sweden international - who was part of the back three that started the 3-0 win at Tottenham on Saturday - has not travelled to Italy after picking up a knock in training on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ronaldo admits Man Utd 'lucky' against Atalanta: We have time to improve

Cristiano Ronaldo admits Manchester United were a 'little bit lucky' against Atalanta on Tuesday. Ronaldo was once again the saviour for United, scoring both equalising goals in a 2-2 draw in Italy. And the 36-year-old has insisted that it will take time for this United team to come together. "It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Struggling Barca in Kyiv; Man United at Atalanta

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Coming off a three-match winless streak in the Spanish league with an interim coach, Barcelona will head to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kyiv without two of its veterans because of health issues. Defender Gerard PiquÃ© is nursing a right calf strain and striker Sergio Aguero is under observation after undergoing heart tests. The team is being coached by interim manager Sergi BarjuÃ¡n after Ronald Koeman was fired last week. Bayern Munich hosts Benfica knowing a win will secure its place in the next round. The Bavarian powerhouse is yet to concede a goal in the competition after beating Barcelona (3-0), Dynamo Kyiv (5-0) and Benfica (4-0). Bayern will be keen to keep the visitors scoreless again after conceding seven goals in its last two games. The German team's coach, Julian Nagelsmann, hopes to be back on the sideline after recovering from the coronavirus. Benfica is winless in its last two games in all competitions.
SOCCER
The Independent

Paul Scholes concerned by ‘messy’ Manchester United performance against Atalanta

Manchester United’s “messy” performance in the 2-2 Champions League draw against Atalanta is a “worry” ahead of Saturday’s derby against Manchester City, Paul Scholes has warned. Just two weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late header to beat Atalanta at Old Trafford, the Portuguese scored a crucial late equaliser in Bergamo as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side salvaged a point. Scholes voiced similar concerns despite Ronaldo’s late winner two weeks ago, only to be vindicated when United were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League four days later. And the former Manchester United midfielder urged further caution despite Ronaldo’s latest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

BBC

Atalanta v Man Utd: The key stats

Atalanta have only won one of their five games against English teams in the Uefa Champions League (drawn one, lost three), with that victory coming away at Liverpool last season. Manchester United have only lost one of their last 11 games against Italian opponents in the Champions League (won eight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Atalanta - Champions League

Manchester United are looking to build on Saturday's Premier League win over Tottenham as they return to Champions League action this week with a trip to Italy to face Atalanta. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job and a 3-0 victory in north London was only the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini welcomes Palomino boost for Man Utd clash

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says they've received a boost ahead of facing Champions League opponents Manchester United. Gasperini is happy to have Jose Luis Palomino back in the squad. “We recover Palomino and that's already a success," Gasperini told Sky Italia. “In this last period, we have had many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini on Man Utd draw: 80% happy, 20% regret

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was satisfied after their 2-2 draw with Champions League opponents Manchester United. The hosts were denied three points by a late Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser. “I feel good, it was a fantastic evening. Clearly, going without this Ronaldo moment of magic would've made it better, but...
SOCCER
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo admits Man Utd needed 'bit of luck' in Atalanta draw

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted Manchester United needed 'a bit of luck' to secure a 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday night. The Portuguese superstar scored equalisers at the end of both halves as United fought back to earn a point in a game where they were second-best for long stretches.
PREMIER LEAGUE

