Agriculture

Dr. Mike Rosmann: Behavioral Health Perils Impact Dairy Producers

By Dr. Mike Rosmann Sponsored by Lewis, Clark Behavioral Health
Yankton Daily Press
 9 days ago

Economic stress and its accompanying behavioral health perils are persistent for many dairy producers, which makes this form of agricultural livelihood more troublesome than for most segments of agriculture. According to USDA data, the number of certified dairy producers in the U.S. has declined from 136,000 in 1992 to 34,000 in...

www.yankton.net

