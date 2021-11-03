CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Time to Open the Black Boxes

By Jeremy Epstein, Christopher Kang
Inside Higher Ed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Dartmouth College’s medical school charged 17 students with cheating on remote online exams. Three of the students were expelled. The accused protested their innocence, claiming the medical school’s remote test administration, or RTA, system had falsely flagged their conduct. With their reputations and careers hanging in the balance,...

