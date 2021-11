Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to take charge of Manchester United’s next game against Tottenham this weekend despite his position being more precarious than ever.Solskjaer has come under increased pressure since Sunday’s historic 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, which saw United’s rivals record their biggest ever win at Old Trafford.The Independent has been told that the Norwegian had meetings with the club hierarchy on Monday, although no firm decision was taken about his future. A series of sources say that is partly to do with consideration of a replacement, and also to give Solskjaer some chance to turn it around.The...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO