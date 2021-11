Each day of my hands-on academic experience begins with stepping off the bus in Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, surrounded by mountain slopes crisscrossed by 100 years of clear cuts. Deindustrialization and mill closures have ravaged the economy of this town, and every third shop in the town center has boarded windows. On this particular morning, I arrive at my place of work -- a small museum and archive dedicated to forestry labor unionism, the Kaatza Station Museum and Archives -- to be greeted by a veteran logger keen to discuss his recently written history of chain-saw innovations in the region.

