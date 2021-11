Tears of pure joy and thanks filled my eyes as I looked out into the crowd of thousands gathered in downtime Brownwood on Saturday, October 30th for the 1st Boo Bash festival. I thought about the years 2019 and 2020. There was hazard tape around our parks, shelves in the store were empty and for those that were deemed essential to work, they had to carry a piece of paper in their vehicle telling those of authority they had authorization to be out during the lockdown. It was a rough season for many. People lost their lives to illness as well as mental illness when the isolation became too much. But this year there was hardly a quiet street or a dim drive way in Brown County with fall festivals, haunted houses and trunk or treats in abundance this Halloween season. The 13th annual Trunk or treat filled downtown Brownwood and a brand new Halloween celebration made for some unforgettable memories for all ages.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO