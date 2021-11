This last Thurs. morning, the Sonoma State Alcohol and Other Drug committee sponsored “Coffee with the DSS Crew” in an effort to give information about the dangers of alcohol abuse, as well as explain more about what type of disability resources are available on campus. This is among many events held this week for National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week to help further educate the community about the responsible use of alcohol.

SONOMA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO