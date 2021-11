From Kirby Building System: Ameren Missouri solar projects will increase in the state’s eastern region over the next two years through collaborations with colleges and municipal governmentsAmeren Missouri will increase its solar power in the state’s eastern region over the next two years through collaborations with colleges and municipal governments. Last month, Ameren began work on a series of solar canopies on Southeast Missouri State University’s Cape Girardeau campus. According to Ameren, the installation would employ two university parking lots and will provide apprenticeships and construction jobs in addition to sustainable energy. Ameren estimates that the device will supply enough energy to power 130 houses per year. The installation is scheduled to be operational by July 2022.

