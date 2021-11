The Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors will meet on Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. in the Board Room of the Festival and Student Conference Center on the JMU campus. It is not determined at this time if the Executive Committee will take any action. If the committee does decide to take any action, it will be in open session following the closed session. No public comment will be taken.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO