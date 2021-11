CHICOPEE – Updates to the district’s finances were examined during the Chicopee School Committee meeting on Oct. 20. Chicopee School’s Director of Budget and Finance John Miarecki presented the updates. In regard to grants, Miarecki revealed that the district has received a combined $39,457,000 to implement improvements across the district. “We have a lot of good things going on in Chicopee. It has a lot to do with the monies that we have received and will receive from grants,” said Miarecki.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO