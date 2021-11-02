Warriorettes Open Season Tonight at Meyer Gym Against Jennings County

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s swim & dive teams opened their season Saturday at Vic Gustafson Pool with a dual meet against Morningside College. The Gustie men won 108-88 and the Gustie women won 126-69. The Gustie women won nine of 11 events. The 200 medley relay team of Mikayla Witte (Fy., Glencoe), Leah Soukup (So., Eagan), Lillie Ortloff (Sr., Hutchinson), and Hannah Jones (Jr., Andover) won in 1:54.45. Teegan Jass (So., Mankato) won the 1000 freestyle in 11:45.45. Annika Johns (Jr., Stillwater) touched the wall first in the 200 free with a time of 2:02.99. She also won the 500 free in 5:39.41. Lucy Peterson (So., St. Paul) won the 50 free in 25.21 and the 100 free in 55.12. Marit Isaacson (Fy., St. Paul) took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:15.09 and won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.60. Ellen Hofstede (Jr., Hopkins) won the 100 butterfly in 59.30.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO