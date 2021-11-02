CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Warriorettes Open Season Tonight at Meyer Gym Against Jennings County

By Admin
scottsburgathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottsburg Warriorettes will open their Regular Season tonight at home in Meyer Gym as they host the Jennings County...

scottsburgathletics.com

Comments / 0

saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
theintelligencer.com

Ambush open season against KC Black Friday

If there's a semi-pro sport the St. Louis region will always be supportive of, it would have to be indoor soccer. For about two and a half generations now, indoor soccer has been an event shared among families, friends and fans alike since it debuted at the old St. Louis Arena with the St. Louis Steamers.
MLS
kfsk.org

Petersburg High wrestling opens season at home against Juneau, Ketchikan, Haines

Petersburg High School’s wrestling team kicked off its 2021 season at home taking on wrestlers from Juneau, Ketchikan and Haines last Friday and Saturday. The young team is coached this year by a couple of alumni, head coach James Valentine and assistant Mike Corl. Joe Viechnicki spoke with Valentine about his team and the start of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Season#Time Series#At The Door
gopiratespwhs.com

Upcoming Open Gyms

There will be boys basketball open gyms on the following dates and times:. Thursday November 11th 5pm to 7pm.
BASKETBALL
mycouriertribune.com

PREVIEW: Kearney's opening round clash against Winnetonka tonight

Kearney (4-4) enters the Class 4 District 8 quarterfinals with a home game against Winnetonka on Friday, Oct. 29. The Bulldogs and Griffins have already faced each other this season with Kearney winning 42-14 away from home. The one-two punch of strong defense leading to efficient offense is exactly what...
KEARNEY, MO
Branding Iron Online

Cowgirls basketball season opens with 106-47 win against Colorado Christian

As reigning Mountain West Conference champions, the Cowgirls started the season with a win as they beat out the Colorado Christian University Cougars 106-47 in their season opener exhibition game on Friday night. The Cowgirls and the Cougars have faced off twice previously, the last time being Wyoming’s 2019-20 season...
COLORADO STATE
Romesentinel.com

UC opens men’s hockey season tonight with pair of local players

UTICA — The Utica College men’s hockey team is back for a full season after the last one ended with a regular season title but a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Elmira in triple overtime in a playoff game at home. The team has two local players this season, Roman Jaxon...
UTICA, NY
Sports
southernillinoisnow.com

Blue Angels Open Hoops Season With W….Men Host SEI Tonight

The KC Blue Angels opened up their basketball season with a 72-50 over St Louis Community College. Shaniah Nunn led KC with 19 points. Kyra Duncan finished with 15 and Jaelyn Thomas finished with 10. KC will host Missouri Baptist University JV this Saturday at 1pm. The KC men are...
COLLEGE SPORTS
coveringthecorner.com

World Series opens tonight

The World Series starts tonight. Who are you rooting for?. Baseball fans looking to live in a place connected to one of the Cleveland greats now have a chance to do so with Bob Feller's house hitting the market. Guided tour of the ballpark. The Cleveland chapter of the Baseball...
MLB
blackfordathletics.com

Lady Bruins to Open Winter Season Tonight

The Lady Bruins will open the winter athletic season tonight as they host Kokomo for girls basketball. The JV game will tip off at 6pm followed by the varsity game around 7:30pm. A heads up for fans that the gym will be configured as it was last year, as an...
EDUCATION
offtackleempire.com

Gophers Open Season Against Concordia-St. Paul With An Exhibition Basketball Game

Minnesota opened the Ben Johnson game against D-II Concordia-St. Paul at Williams Arena, and a game of basketball was indeed played. A crowd of hundreds did a wonderful job of social-distancing throughout Historic Williams Arena and watched basketball. Referees observed the game and called fouls and determined possession on balls that went out of bounds. Concessions were served, although a couple stands were not open. The ice cream stand was open and quite popular, despite the weather outside being in the 30s and windy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
redlakenationnews.com

Thunderbirds Win Season Opener Against Turtle Mountain

The United Tribes women's basketball team opened their season against Turtle Mountain Community College Tuesday evening in the James Henry Gymnasium. A great all-around team performace lifted the Thunderbirds over the Mickinocks, 123-67. Amaya Ramsey scored 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting in just 22 minutes of action. Tyleigh Brady and Gerika Kingbird each contributed 19 points on a combined 10-of-15 shooting from the arch. Sandie Friday and Sossity Spotted Wolf contributed 16 points and 12 points, respectively.
RAMSEY, MN
gustavus.edu

Swim & Dive Wins Season Opening Dual Against Morningside

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s swim & dive teams opened their season Saturday at Vic Gustafson Pool with a dual meet against Morningside College. The Gustie men won 108-88 and the Gustie women won 126-69. The Gustie women won nine of 11 events. The 200 medley relay team of Mikayla Witte (Fy., Glencoe), Leah Soukup (So., Eagan), Lillie Ortloff (Sr., Hutchinson), and Hannah Jones (Jr., Andover) won in 1:54.45. Teegan Jass (So., Mankato) won the 1000 freestyle in 11:45.45. Annika Johns (Jr., Stillwater) touched the wall first in the 200 free with a time of 2:02.99. She also won the 500 free in 5:39.41. Lucy Peterson (So., St. Paul) won the 50 free in 25.21 and the 100 free in 55.12. Marit Isaacson (Fy., St. Paul) took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:15.09 and won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.60. Ellen Hofstede (Jr., Hopkins) won the 100 butterfly in 59.30.
SAINT PETER, MN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory boys' hoops wins in season opener against East Webster

AMORY – The Amory Panthers got their season started off on the right foot with a win. The Panthers jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter against East Webster on Saturday, and they never took their foot off the gas as they picked up a 69-45 win.
AMORY, MS
gotigersgo.com

Women’s Basketball Opens Season Against Xavier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After playing to a 98-61 win over King University in their exhibition game last Thursday, the Memphis women's basketball team will open the regular season at home on Tuesday night against Xavier. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tigers, who got an astounding 23 points from...
MEMPHIS, TN

