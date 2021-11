The Missouri Department of Transportation says delays are expected next weekend on Interstate 70 west of Columbia due to demolition of the Sorrels Overpass Drive bridge. Demolition will begin the evening of Nov. 5 and be completed by the morning of Nov. 8, according to a MoDOT news release. Overnight lane closures and some roadblocks are planned throughout the weekend. Roadblocks are expected to last about 15 minutes.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO