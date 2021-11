As thousands of California students apply for 2022 admission to the state’s colleges and universities, one big question remains unanswered for many of them: how to pay. That confusion, due in part to inadequate communication from institutions, leads to far more students than necessary taking out loans. Nearly 4 million Californians owe $147 billion in student debt, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center, and more than 500,000 are delinquent or in default. While just a sliver of the borrowers, that’s still half a million students who face a rocky financial future. It’s especially an issue for Black or Latino residents who have higher default and delinquency rates than others, a new report notes.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO