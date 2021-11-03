NY-StSen-30-Sum

On Thursday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly approved new GOP-backed legislative and congressional maps after some Democrats berated both the Republicans lines and a proposal from a commission Gov. Tony Evers created. Ahead of two 60-38 votes on the Senate-passed bills, Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the Senate-approved maps drawn by GOP legislative aides adhere to Voting Rights Act requirements better than People's Maps Commission maps. Speaker Vos said the GOP maps are compact and contiguous, avoid splitting wards or municipalities, retain core populations and maintain communities of interest. The maps now head to Evers' desk for consideration, who has vowed to veto them. That would all but assure the courts will draw Wisconsin's political boundaries for the 2022 elections. There are currently lawsuits pending before the state Supreme Court and a federal court asking them to draw the lines if the governor and Legislature fail to reach a deal. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) slammed Evers' maps for working to increase Democratic seats at the expense of limiting representation of Black, brown and other minority voters. Rep. Ortiz-Velez said any new maps must protect minority-majority districts, adding the PMC maps are part of a national effort to limit minority-majority representation. "It promotes a white supremacist agenda that says it's OK for other folks who we don't choose to rule over us and make decisions for us," Ortiz-Velez said. "I will not remain silent, Mr. Speaker, while others unlawfully try to prevent us from electing candidates of our choice. These maps are illegal and a perversion of justice that cannot stand."

ROCHESTER, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO