CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

‘Bureau of Workers Compensation Webinar – Lean Applied to Safety on November 9

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual classes – Electrical Safety in the Workplace through Insight and Implementation of NFPA 70E (November 4-5) Safety Series Module 1: Introduction to OSHA Requirements and Safety...

geauganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Occupational Health Safety

How Location Tracking Improves Worker Safety

Some industries are inherently more dangerous than others, employers need to do all they can to make their workplaces safe. Employers across all industries want to ensure a safe working environment for their employees. However, challenges tend to arise in sectors with higher injury risk, such as construction or manufacturing. Accidents do happen, and sometimes they’re unavoidable. There are preventive measures employers can take to reduce the chances of injury or death, but according to the Bureau of Labor, 5,333 employers died on the job in 2019. Because some industries are inherently more dangerous than others, employers need to do all they can to make their workplaces safe.
TECHNOLOGY
txktoday.com

Workers’  Safety  Conference Returns to UAHT, Hope Campus

The University of Arkansas at Hope will host a Workers’ Safety Conference on November 9, 2021, at Hempstead Hall from 7:30 am to 2:15 pm. The conference is presented by the Arkansas Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Labor. The registration fee of $25 covers lunch and conference materials. Pre-registration is encouraged, as this allows the event organizers to plan accordingly. Cancellations will be accepted until two days prior to the conference , and substitutions are permitted. All major credit cards are accepted. To register online, go tohttps://www.labor.arkansas.gov/online-services/seminars-and-conferences/hope-workers-safety-conference.
COLLEGES
hbr.org

Using Design Thinking to Improve Worker Safety in Manufacturing

The Indian workforce boasts more than 450 million people, with over 50 million employed in the manufacturing industry. Within this vast and fast-moving economy, unsafe working conditions and unsafe work practices pose a massive challenge. Government figures show that work-related accidents, which are second only to road accidents, killed at least 47,000 people in 2019 (and it should be noted that many believe these numbers to be largely underreported at the national level). Improving workforce safety is a priority for all responsible Indian organizations, even as they often struggle to balance safety and productivity demands. Acknowledging that quandary, we wanted to know whether new approaches to workplace safety and worker training may be able to help keep more workers safe.
DESIGN
Detroit News

Suit targets rules on compensation for undocumented workers injured on job

An advocacy group is turning to the Michigan Court of Claims to change state policies and grant pay for undocumented immigrants injured at work. The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, represented by Public Justice and the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice, filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging a 2003 Court of Appeals decision in Sanchez v. Eagle Alloy.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Safety#Workers Compensation#Webinars#Lean Applied To Safety#Bwc#Electrical Safety#Osha Recordkeeping
newsantaana.com

Bogus O.C. insurance agent took $1.4 M in workers’ compensation payments from local businesses

ORANGE, Calif. — Unlicensed insurance agent Karyl Lynn Reed, 57, formerly of Cosa Mesa, was arraigned today on multiple felony counts of grand theft, forgery, embezzlement, and aggravated white-collar crime after allegedly defrauding three victims of over $1.4 million. Earlier this month, Reed was arrested in Seabrook, Texas, and extradited to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
liveinsurancenews.com

Annual workers’ compensation insurance filing gets the green light in Kentucky

The state DOI has announced its approval of the 2021 rate filing used for developing coverage rates. The Kentucky Department of Insurance (DOI) recently announced that it has given the nod to the 2021 rate filing applied to developing state workers compensation insurance coverage rates. The decision became effective with the start of this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
liveinsurancenews.com

California workers’ compensation Q3 insurance rate cuts get the nod

The state has given its approval for the largest rate reductions of any US state. California workers compensation insurance rates have received their official approval, reducing them more than any other state in the third quarter. All 10 of the most notable rate reductions within that quarter received state approval.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Powell Tribune

Upcoming webinar to cover food safety

With the holidays just around the corner, AARP, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, and the Wyoming Department of Health want to help residents keep their guests happy and safe from foodborne illness. On Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m., Matthew Peterson of the Wyoming Department of Health will offer a free Zoom...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Jobs
Napa Valley Register

Napa County Farm Bureau facilitates COVID-19 booster shots for ag workers

COVID-19 booster shots will be available for all ag workers in Napa County beginning this week. Ag employers and employees can locate a clinic date, time and location by visiting napafarmbureau.org/latest-news. Ag workers need only bring their vaccine cards with them to the clinic. Appointments are not necessary. Quality journalism...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
HEALTH
boreal.org

Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynews13.com

Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can apply for grants

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can now apply for government grants in the city of Avon Lake. Mimzy's Bakehouse in Avon Lake has struggled to keep its doors open. "Oh my gosh, having a small business, especially during a pandemic, the lack of available help...
AVON LAKE, OH
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS
ewddlacity.com

18,000 Small Businesses Apply for Comeback Checks Grants

EWDD received 18,000 applications for Round 1 of the City's $25M Comeback Checks program, which will provide $5,000 grants to local mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and other small businesses in need of COVID-19 financial recovery assistance. EWDD's team has been working diligently to process applications since the Round 1 application period...
SMALL BUSINESS
kmmo.com

SAFHR PROGRAM OFFERS RENT, UTILITY ASSISTANCE TO HOUSEHOLDS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) Program provides rent and utility assistance for households which have been impacted by COVID-19. According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlord or utility provider. Financial assistance includes rent and utilities in arrears for the period beginning April 2020 and up to three months of forward rent and prepaid fuel utility assistance.
HOUSE RENT
morningbrew.com

The federal government is warning employers that hiring AI must comply with civil rights laws

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has been focusing their feeble human intelligence on AI’s role in hiring since 2016. This process may be slower than if we just let the machines police themselves, but the EEOC hopes a humanoid touch will keep the initiative from being too biased. In October, the EEOC chair, Charlotte Burrows, announced that the commission is launching a new initiative to ensure the use of AI in hiring complies “with federal civil rights laws that the agency enforces.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy