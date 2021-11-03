Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans

It was reported in the Tampa Bay Times today that “the infrastructure measure includes $550 billion in additional spending on roads, bridges and public transit over the coming years.” I hope that Florida’s share of this money goes to provide more bicycle lanes in our cities, especially in the Tampa Bay area. Noting the number of reported daily fatalities and injuries to cyclists, I would hope that these future lanes are built with adequate width and with some protection to cyclists, such as a concrete riser, not just a white line.

POLITICS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO