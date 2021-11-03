How Home Healthcare Can Improve Lives and Deliver Better Care

People who are more trusting of their healthcare providers tend to have better health outcomes and better quality of life. They also tend to be more satisfied with their care. Yet in the U.S., trust in medical professionals has eroded over the last 50 years. Black Americans tend to be less trusting of both physicians and hospitals than white or Latino Americans, while lower-income people tend to be less trusting of providers than their higher-income peers.

