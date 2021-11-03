How Home Healthcare Can Improve Lives and Deliver Better Care

– Bright HealthCare (“Bright Health”), a tech-enabled health insurance carrier, announced a new partnership with MedArrive, a healthcare platform that enables payers and providers to extend medical services into the home. Through the program, which recently kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bright Health is tapping MedArrive’s network of highly skilled EMS professionals within the community to conduct in-home preventive health visits coupled with physician-led telemedicine oversight to improve outcomes for more than 10,000 new members.
