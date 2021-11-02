CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministry with Mexico: Back On

By Jordan Wall
Ministry with Mexico, a student led group at Point Loma Nazarene University, is back to business as usual. After a year of remote Zoom meetings discussing the issues facing CA’s border region, the team is returning to in-person trips on both sides of the U.S. and Tijuana/Baja California border....

