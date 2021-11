The 2021 American Music Awards are just weeks away, and fans still have so many questions about which of their favorite celebrities are performing. Since BTS is no stranger to the AMAs stage and they’re nominated for three awards at this year’s ceremony (Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song), fans thought they were likely going to be on the lineup. As it turns out, they were right because BTS is performing "Butter" at the 2021 AMAs with Megan Thee Stallion.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO